Huntsville, AL

Man arrested on 121 counts of child pornography

WAFF
 2 days ago

Red Bay teen confesses to sexually abusing child under 12.

WAFF

Three suspects in custody after stand-off in Madison County

CAPSHAW, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene where four suspects barricaded themselves in a residence in Capshaw Saturday afternoon. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects are in custody as of 3:25 p.m. but a deputy that was on the scene says they witnessed a female suspect run out the backdoor.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Jackson County man charged with impersonating a police officer

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -- A Jackson County man was arrested Thursday night at his home after deputies said he pretended to be a police officer to pull someone over. Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Freeman conducted a traffic stop on June 26. Harnen said Freeman is not a police officer.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Stevenson man arrested on drug-related charges

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Stevenson Police Department arrested a man on drug-related charges on July 13. Joshua Morrow, 39, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoids), unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession...
STEVENSON, AL
WAFF

Huntsville community leader dead after ATV crash

Three of the four suspects involved in a police stand-off are in custody. Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist domestic violence, sexual assault victims.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Former Huntsville nurse receives life sentence for husband’s murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman convicted of poisoning her husband was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. On July 14, former registered nurse Nikki Cappello entered a Madison County Courtroom to be sentenced for the murder of her husband, Jim Cappello. Jim was a well-known private investigator who was reported missing in September 2018 before he was found dead of insulin poisoning.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged fraudster is accused of swiping someone’s credit card from a local grocery store and then racking up thousands of dollars in charges. One store’s surveillance cameras caught a pretty good glimpse of the man police say is behind this. A couple weeks ago, Huntsville Police say a woman accidentally left her card at the register at the Publix on Old Monrovia Road.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Nearly 1 pound of meth seized in arrest

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton man was arrested after an investigation by agents with the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit on Thursday. Through tips about illegal drug sales, agents determined that Jonathan Stricklin, 38, was a primary supply source for illicit drugs being distributed in the east Lawrence area.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Hartselle Police Officer recovering from skull fracture

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle Police Officer is in Huntsville Hospital on Friday after suffering a head injury while on duty. Around 2:45 a.m. on July 15, the officer was patrolling a church that had been burglarized earlier this week, according to Hartselle Police Lt. Alan McDearmond. McDearmond said...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Police on scene of crash on Old School House Road

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are on scene of a fatal crash in Ardmore on Thursday afternoon. The wreck occurred on Old School House Road. Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, confirmed that one person died in the crash and at least one person was airlifted. This story will be updated...
ARDMORE, AL
WAFF

7-year-old child dies in Albertville house fire

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a 7-year-old child has died after a house fire in Albertville on Wednesday morning. The girl was taken to Marshall Medical Center South and the coroner’s office was called at 2 a.m. The death is being investigated, but it is in connection with a house fire at 5116 Todd Ridge Road, according to the coroner’s office.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

ALEA identifies people involved in two-vehicle crash

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Ardmore. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), John William Westbrook III, 66, of Toney, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by a truck. John Westbrook III was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle, Milly Westbrook, 73, was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter.
ARDMORE, AL
WAFF

Derrick Street homeless camp in Huntsville to be shut down on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is shutting down the Derrick Street homeless encampment. Every person living at the site must be gone by 11 a.m. on July 15. Many city leaders believe the site is a public health concern. But, homeless advocates believe this displacement threatens the lives of the people who live there.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

How Curt’s Closet is sharing clothing, confidence and care

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There is a special place in Cullman where families can come to make sure their kids are clothed and cared for. It all started after Curtis James Wilson was killed in a car accident in 2017. Not long after, Ashley Wilson, Curt’s mom, found a way to give back to the community that Curt loved so well. It was also the community that has loved the Wilson family so well.
CULLMAN, AL

