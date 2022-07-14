Man arrested on 121 counts of child pornography

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a 7-year-old child has died after a house fire in Albertville on Wednesday morning. The girl was taken to Marshall Medical Center South and the coroner’s office was called at 2 a.m. The death is being investigated, but it is in connection with a house fire at 5116 Todd Ridge Road, according to the coroner’s office.

ALBERTVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO