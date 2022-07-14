Man arrested on 121 counts of child pornography

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Court documents in the case against an Elkmont teen that is accused of murdering his family members in 2019 detail events that took place before the alleged murders. Mason Sisk is accused of killing his parents and three siblings. In April 2021, Mason Sisk pleaded...
CAPSHAW, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene where four suspects barricaded themselves in a residence in Capshaw Saturday afternoon. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects are in custody as of 3:25 p.m. but a deputy that was on the scene says they witnessed a female suspect run out the backdoor.
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne man was arrested after court documents say he locked a 9-year-old girl in a room without food, air, or access to a bathroom. Isaias Reynoso-Gabriel, 33, is accused of doing this at least three times while he went to work. It is...
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -- A Jackson County man was arrested Thursday night at his home after deputies said he pretended to be a police officer to pull someone over. Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Freeman conducted a traffic stop on June 26. Harnen said Freeman is not a police officer.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday night, Limestone County dispatchers arrived at the property of a business in the 29000 block of Highway 72 after receiving a call from the business owner. Security footage from the scene showed three suspects using a jack to lift a single vehicle on the...
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Stevenson Police Department arrested a man on drug-related charges on July 13. Joshua Morrow, 39, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoids), unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman convicted of poisoning her husband was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. On July 14, former registered nurse Nikki Cappello entered a Madison County Courtroom to be sentenced for the murder of her husband, Jim Cappello. Jim was a well-known private investigator who was reported missing in September 2018 before he was found dead of insulin poisoning.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged fraudster is accused of swiping someone’s credit card from a local grocery store and then racking up thousands of dollars in charges. One store’s surveillance cameras caught a pretty good glimpse of the man police say is behind this. A couple weeks ago, Huntsville Police say a woman accidentally left her card at the register at the Publix on Old Monrovia Road.
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton man was arrested after an investigation by agents with the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit on Thursday. Through tips about illegal drug sales, agents determined that Jonathan Stricklin, 38, was a primary supply source for illicit drugs being distributed in the east Lawrence area.
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle Police Officer is in Huntsville Hospital on Friday after suffering a head injury while on duty. Around 2:45 a.m. on July 15, the officer was patrolling a church that had been burglarized earlier this week, according to Hartselle Police Lt. Alan McDearmond. McDearmond said...
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are on scene of a fatal crash in Ardmore on Thursday afternoon. The wreck occurred on Old School House Road. Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, confirmed that one person died in the crash and at least one person was airlifted. This story will be updated...
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a 7-year-old child has died after a house fire in Albertville on Wednesday morning. The girl was taken to Marshall Medical Center South and the coroner’s office was called at 2 a.m. The death is being investigated, but it is in connection with a house fire at 5116 Todd Ridge Road, according to the coroner’s office.
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Ardmore. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), John William Westbrook III, 66, of Toney, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by a truck. John Westbrook III was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle, Milly Westbrook, 73, was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter.
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 60 first responders continued extensive training for emergency situations. When Lt. Mike Leonard with Decatur Fire and Rescue took an active shooter management course in 2019, he knew more first responders in the area should get the training. “This course focuses more on the command...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were injured in a Friday morning crash on Jordan Lane. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, the incident involved two vehicles. One of the two vehicles was hauling bricks on a trailer. Three people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is shutting down the Derrick Street homeless encampment. Every person living at the site must be gone by 11 a.m. on July 15. Many city leaders believe the site is a public health concern. But, homeless advocates believe this displacement threatens the lives of the people who live there.
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There is a special place in Cullman where families can come to make sure their kids are clothed and cared for. It all started after Curtis James Wilson was killed in a car accident in 2017. Not long after, Ashley Wilson, Curt’s mom, found a way to give back to the community that Curt loved so well. It was also the community that has loved the Wilson family so well.
