ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Family emergency supply kit must-haves

102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jjqh_0gg72m8c00

Every family should have a supply kit that can be used when severe weather or other emergency strikes. Water, food, and clean air are essential to have if an emergency happens. Each family or individual’s kit should be customized to meet specific needs, such as medications and infant formula. It should also be customized to include important family documents..

  • Water, one gallon of water per person per day, for drinking and sanitation
  • Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
  • Battery-powered radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert, and extra batteries for both
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First Aid kit
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Infant formula and diapers, if you have an infant
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Dust mask or cotton t-shirt, to help filter the air
  • Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Clothing and Bedding:

If you live in a cold weather climate, you must think about warmth. It is possible that the power will be out and you will not have heat. Rethink your clothing and bedding supplies to account for growing children and other family changes. One complete change of warm clothing and shoes per person, including:

  • A jacket or coat
  • Long pants
  • A long sleeve shirt
  • Sturdy shoes
  • A hat and gloves
  • A sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Below are some other items for your family to consider adding to its supply kit. Some of these items, especially those marked with a * can be dangerous, so please have an adult collect these supplies.

  • Emergency reference materials such as a first aid book or a print out of the information on
  • Rain gear
  • Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils
  • Cash or traveler's checks, change
  • Paper towels
  • Fire Extinguisher
  • Tent
  • Compass
  • Matches in a waterproof container*
  • Signal flare*
  • Paper, pencil
  • Personal hygiene items including feminine supplies
  • Disinfectant*
  • Household chlorine bleach* - You can use bleach as a disinfectant (diluted nine parts water to one part bleach), or in an emergency you can also use it to treat water. Use 16 drops of regular household liquid bleach per gallon of water. Do not use scented, color safe or bleaches with added cleaners.
  • Medicine dropper
  • Important Family Documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container

Special COVID-19 supplies

If you may need to evacuate, prepare a “go kit” with personal items you cannot do without during an emergency. Include items that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, bar or liquid soap, disinfectant wipes (if available) and two masks for each person.

Masks should not be used by children under the age of 2. They also should not be used by people having trouble breathing, or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Ellison Homestead

5 Tips to Grow a High Yield of Delicious Tomatoes

Did you know there are ways to enhance the flavor profile of your tomatoes and increase your harvest? Keep reading for some tips!. 1. Pinch non flowering stems - This is the process of finding the non producing stems, also known as suckers, and cutting them off. This allows the nutrients from the soil to be put into the flowering stems and produce a better yield. When tomato plants start to grow shoots will form between the stem and branches, these can be pinched or cut off. These parts of the plant are not essential and will allow for better growth!
Popculture

Recalls: These Grocery Store Items Are Being Pulled From Shelves

It's been a hectic year for recalls so far with food, medicine and consumer goods getting called back to their manufacturers. From urgent warnings to long-standing ones, this information can be hard to come by if you're not looking for it. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest recalls out there right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Non Perishable Food#Personal Hygiene#Water Filter#Canned Food#Moist
PetsRadar

30 Mastiffs rescued from mass breeder as the cost of living rises: "Animals pay the price"

As the cost of living skyrockets, people are turning to breeding to bring in extra money - but our furry friends are the ones paying the price. While 30 Mastiffs rescued from a mass breeder in Phoenix may sound like a rare event, it’s a situation that’s becoming all too common, says Arizona Mastiff Rescue, a group dedicated to saving large breed dogs like the Cane Corso, Great Dane, and English Mastiff.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
foodsafetynews.com

Yogurt recall initiated; product may contain pieces of glass

Eat Real Food LLC is recalling several flavors of yogurt because of may contain pieces of glass. No product photos were included with the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers can use the following information to identify the recalled yogurt. It was distributed nationwide.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Panera Bread Product Recalled

One product is being recalled, according to a new notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The food in question is Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder, which is not sold in the chain's restaurants. That distinction means that Panera Bread in-store customers can rest easy. However, it is sold in grocery stores, so those who are fans of the brand's at-home offerings should read ahead.
ILLINOIS STATE
Family Handyman

10 Signs You’re Overwatering Your Plants

The only plant I’m sure I’ve never overwatered is a water lily I grew in a tub of water. Aquatic plants are adapted to having their roots in water, but most other plants, both indoors and outdoors, may languish or die when overwatered. Signs You’re Overwatering Houseplants and...
GARDENING
One Green Planet

Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas

At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
KANSAS STATE
LivingCheap

Easy ways to save on school supplies

—It’s the most exciting time of the year for bargain shoppers who have kids in school (or for anyone who likes cheap office supplies). For some people, school supply shopping is a big, fun, traditional spending spree. It was for my mom and me. But I’ve made this time of year into a big, fun, traditional savings spree. We watch the sales fliers each week, gather our quarters and our school supply list, and see how little we can spend to get the things we need. On our best year, we spent only $9 on school supplies.
EDUCATION
HGTV

How to Identify and Remove Mold in Your Home

Mold is a type of fungus that grows both indoors and outdoors and thrives on moisture. Mold sprouts from tiny spores that float about in the air and settle on moist surfaces, where they reproduce into mold colonies. There are thousands of types of molds all over the world, most of them harmless. But some mold becomes a problem when it impacts the integrity of your home. Some molds are also toxic and may affect your health.
HOME & GARDEN
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
20K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy