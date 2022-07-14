ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Store owners plead guilty to providing alcohol to underage driver who killed a family in California

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bJI4_0gg72jUR00

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Two liquor store owners have pleaded guilty to providing alcohol to an underage driver who killed a young family in Long Beach, California in 2019.

According to KTLA, Amor Amacio, 60, and her daughter, Syntyche Amacio, 28, both plead guilty for their roles that lead to the deaths of the Awaida family on October 31, 2019.

The crash happened, according to KTLA, when Joseph Awaida, 30; Raihan Awaida, 32; and their 3-year-old son were trick-or-treating and Carlo Navarro, then 20 years old, hit them with his car. The father died the morning after the crash, the boy died two days later and the mother passed away about a month later. Navarro was arrested and charged with three counts of murder. He is expected in court on September 15.

In video obtained by prosecutors, according to KABC, Amacio was shown handling a bottle of whiskey to Navarro without asking for a proper identification card and he did not pay for it. Navarro allegedly told investigators in a statement that the woman was aware he was underage and had sold him alcohol in the past, and that she told him to pay the following day.

On Wednesday, Amor was convicted of furnishing alcohol to a minor who later caused great bodily damage or death, according to KTLA. She can never hold a liquor license or participate in any businesses that sell alcoholic beverages in the state of California. Amor has been sentenced to a year in jail, five years of probation and 720 hours of community service. KTLA said she will also have to provide proof of up to a million in civil liability insurance for restitution to the victims’ family.

According to KTLA, Amor has also been convicted of conspiracy to obstruct licensing provisions of the Alcohol Beverage Control Act because she was operating the liquor store without approval from ABC.

Amor’s daughter, Syntyche, plead guilty to conspiracy to obstruct licensing provisions of the Alcohol Beverage Control Act as the “paper owner” of the liquor store, said KABC. Prosecutors said that Syntyche had applied for a license and was issued it for operating the liquor store but it was actually run by her mother who ABC would not issue one to after another legal matter.

KABC said that Syntyche was not physically in the store when Amor provided the alcohol to Navarro and they had no evidence she had ever provided alcohol to minors before.

According to KTLA, Syntyche has been banned from holding a liquor license and has been sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community services.

Both Amor and Syntyche are required to donate about a thousand dollars to a local charity chosen by Awaida’s family, KTLA said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATC News

Woman dead, roommate in custody after Sunday shooting

UPDATE: Lafayette Police have identified the victim as Kiswanna Patterson Latham, 30, of California. They say that Matthews is from Compton, California. ORIGINAL STORY: A woman is dead and and her roommate is in jail after a Sunday night shooting, Lafayette Police say. Officers were called to the 2400 block...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

7-Eleven in Arcadia robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven store in Arcadia was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night, just days after a violent armed robbery spree took place at some of the convenience store’s other locations across the Southland. Just before midnight Saturday, Arcadia police responded to the store on the 200 block of East Live Oak Avenue for a report […]
ARCADIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Liquor License#Murder#Liquor Store#Ktla#Kabc
CBS News

Man shot in both shoulders after argument at McDonald's in Whittier

A man was shot in both shoulders following an argument with a pair of suspects at a McDonald's on Saturday. The shooting occurred a little after 9:15 p.m. at the fast food restaurant located at 8500 Washington Boulevard. According to police, the shooting was preceded by an altercation between the...
WHITTIER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Drinks
KFI AM 640

At Least One Person Killed In Fatal Collision In LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - At least one person died today in a car crash near the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crash happened at the intersection of Northridge and Overhill drives around 7:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Overhill drive will be shut down between Stocker...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

2 Suspects Arrested in 7-Eleven Crime Spree

Two suspects were arrested Friday in connection with a spree of 7-Eleven store robberies across the Southland in which two people were killed and three others injured, and authorities said at least one of the men may be tied to a killing in Los Angeles two days earlier.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
20K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy