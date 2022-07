On Friday, Citizens’ Ambulance Service announced that its Director of Operations is retiring. Randy Thomas retired on Friday after working with Citizens’ for 36 years and members of Citizens’ celebrated the occasion over the past week. Thomas started his career as a manager at the southern division station that covered Blairsville and Armagh before moving to the northern station which covered Plumville and Hillsdale. He, then, took over as the Director of Operations in 2000, which he held for 22 years.

