There are other records in baseball better than the one the Mets have, one of them across town with the Yankees and another in Houston and another in Los Angeles, where the All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday night. But by now we know something about the Mets, who have a chance to get to 25 games over .500 on Sunday against the Cubs. We know who they are because they keep showing us exactly who they are.

