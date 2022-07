Though Nebraska saw record high revenues at the end of its latest fiscal year, state financial analysts don't expect the trend to continue. Nebraska's Tax Rate Review Committee met Monday to hear the latest report on the state's revenues at the end of fiscal year 2021-22, which finished June 30. Tom Bergquist, director of the state's Legislative Fiscal Office, said Nebraska's revenue growth was a record-setting 22.1%, more than 7 percentage points higher than the previous record of 13.5% that was set last year.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO