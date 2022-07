On November 8th, residents will vote for City Council representatives in Districts 2, 3, and 4. The nomination filing period for the City Council election is open from July 18th to August 12th. Those interested in candidacy must schedule an appointment with the City Clerk to receive and complete nomination paperwork. To schedule an appointment or for more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-947-1056 or cityclerk@cityofhesperia.us.

HESPERIA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO