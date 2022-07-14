Mideast Israel US Biden

Related
'He will become the new Putin': Saudi activist warns Biden not to appease MBS
Saudi activist Lina al-Hathloul tells Bianna Golodryga that President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia will “rehabilitate” the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Biden says Trump made 'gigantic mistake' withdrawing US from Iran nuclear deal
President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Wednesday that former President Donald Trump made a "gigantic mistake" withdrawing the US from the Iran nuclear deal and said Iran was closer now to acquiring a nuclear weapon.
Biden gets 'embarrassed' on 'hat-in-hand' trip to Mideast powers: foreign policy expert
President Biden's foreign trip has succeeded in making America look weak, as the president moves on to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after an "embarrassing" visit to Israel and with the Palestinians, a top foreign policy expert told Fox News on Friday. Heritage Foundation vice president James Jay Carafano said on "The...
The one word Biden won’t say in Israel
Try as he might, the president can’t escape the impact that Donald Trump had in the region.
Trump 'Viciously' Attacking Republicans 'Will Come Back to Bite Him': Luntz
GOP pollster Frank Luntz predicted Saturday that former President Donald Trump's attacks targeting fellow Republicans "will come back to bite him," particularly as investigations and other controversies continue to pile up. Some analysts have suggested that Trump's grip on control of the Republican Party is waning, particularly as the former...
'Joe Biden and the Democrats are lying' to the American people: Rep. Malliotakis
Jul. 8, 2022 - 04:48 - Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, weighs in on NY bodega killing and slams the Democrats' desperate attempts to convince Americans the economy is in good shape.
MSNBC
Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client
Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
Biden met with Israel's controversial former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Who is he?
President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East began Thursday in Israel, a close ally to the United States. The trip's primary focus is security. Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday jointly signed a "Jerusalem Declaration," which commits the two nations to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and using "all elements of its (U.S.) national power" to achieve that outcome, according to the Times of Israel.
Pompeo: What happened last August in Afghanistan made the US weaker and Biden weaker
Jul. 13, 2022 - 05:48 - Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responds to Iran supplying drones to Russia and Biden’s statement on nuclear weapons in Iran on ‘The Story with Martha MacCallum.’
Wolf Blitzer presses Saudi diplomat who was in meeting with Biden on Khashoggi's murder
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer presses Saudi diplomat Adel al-Jubeir, who was in the room during President Joe Biden’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways, though, on how to get there. Biden, in a joint news conference after a one-on-one meeting with the Israeli leader, said he still wants to give diplomacy a chance. Moments earlier, Lapid insisted that words alone won’t thwart Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. While Biden suggested his patience with Iran was running low, he held out hope that Iran can be persuaded to rejoin a dormant deal intended to prevent it from building a nuclear weapon. “I continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome,” Biden said on the second day of a four-day visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia. He also stressed on his first trip to the Middle East as president the importance of furthering ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors.
China stands in the way of Biden’s Saudi outreach
A soured U.S.-Saudi relationship has given Beijing a diplomatic windfall. Can the president claw it back?
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 1 Month to Primary: Polls
Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, is still fighting hard to retain her House seat with just a month until she faces off against Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the western state's GOP primary. Cheney, a staunch conservative who voted with Trump more...
Biden to hold four-way virtual summit with Israel, UAE and India
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will participate in a four-way virtual summit with the leaders of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and India during his Middle East trip this week, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — During a visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, President Joe Biden offered compassion and financial assistance for hope-starved Palestinians but also delivered a blunt acknowledgment that the “ground is not ripe” for new attempts to reach an elusive peace. Political uncertainty in Israel, which is holding another round of elections in November, and the weakness of Palestinian Authority leadership has dimmed any chance of restarting negotiations that broke down more than a decade ago. The stalemate has left millions of Palestinians living under Israeli military rule. Biden said they “deserve a state of their own that’s independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous. Two states for two peoples, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side by side in peace and security.” Although such a goal “can seem so far away,” he said he wouldn’t abandon the dormant peace process.
A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell was forced to retire from law enforcement after he was badly beaten during the siege.
Biden the first US president to fly from Israel to Jeddah
Jul. 14, 2022 - 02:28 - Fox News foreign correspondent Alex Hogan reports on Biden's visit to the Middle East and his talks of security and energy issues with regional leaders of Saudi Arabia on ‘Your World.’
President Biden urges Israel to return to Iran nuclear deal
Jul. 13, 2022 - 03:31 - White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports from Jerusalem on President Biden's trip to the Middle East on 'Special Report.'
NBC News
White House vows to 'minimize contact' during Mideast visit. Cue Biden shaking hands, hugging
The White House said President Biden would "minimize contact" during his visit to the Middle East over Covid-19 concerns, but that resolve appeared to have dissolved. Biden was seen fist bumping Israeli officials after arriving in Tel Aviv but soon shook hands with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and greeted two Holocaust survivors by holding their hands and kissing them on the cheek. Asked if the policy was in place to avoid shaking hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the White House reiterated Covid-19 risks.July 14, 2022.
What to watch for during President Biden’s trip to the Middle East
JERUSALEM — When President Joe Biden touches down in Israel on Wednesday for a series of meetings there and in the West Bank before heading to Saudi Arabia, he will find himself treading carefully around political land mines both foreign and domestic, where any missteps could have wide-ranging consequences.
