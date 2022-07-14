ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Mideast Israel US Biden

By Ronen Zvulun | AP
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CVZj_0gg6zMO700

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he attends the the openning ceremony of the Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Newsweek

Trump 'Viciously' Attacking Republicans 'Will Come Back to Bite Him': Luntz

GOP pollster Frank Luntz predicted Saturday that former President Donald Trump's attacks targeting fellow Republicans "will come back to bite him," particularly as investigations and other controversies continue to pile up. Some analysts have suggested that Trump's grip on control of the Republican Party is waning, particularly as the former...
POTUS
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
USA TODAY

Biden met with Israel's controversial former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Who is he?

President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East began Thursday in Israel, a close ally to the United States. The trip's primary focus is security. Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday jointly signed a "Jerusalem Declaration," which commits the two nations to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and using "all elements of its (U.S.) national power" to achieve that outcome, according to the Times of Israel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Mideast#Jerusalem#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
The Associated Press

Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways, though, on how to get there. Biden, in a joint news conference after a one-on-one meeting with the Israeli leader, said he still wants to give diplomacy a chance. Moments earlier, Lapid insisted that words alone won’t thwart Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. While Biden suggested his patience with Iran was running low, he held out hope that Iran can be persuaded to rejoin a dormant deal intended to prevent it from building a nuclear weapon. “I continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome,” Biden said on the second day of a four-day visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia. He also stressed on his first trip to the Middle East as president the importance of furthering ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — During a visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, President Joe Biden offered compassion and financial assistance for hope-starved Palestinians but also delivered a blunt acknowledgment that the “ground is not ripe” for new attempts to reach an elusive peace. Political uncertainty in Israel, which is holding another round of elections in November, and the weakness of Palestinian Authority leadership has dimmed any chance of restarting negotiations that broke down more than a decade ago. The stalemate has left millions of Palestinians living under Israeli military rule. Biden said they “deserve a state of their own that’s independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous. Two states for two peoples, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side by side in peace and security.” Although such a goal “can seem so far away,” he said he wouldn’t abandon the dormant peace process.
POTUS
NBC News

White House vows to 'minimize contact' during Mideast visit. Cue Biden shaking hands, hugging

The White House said President Biden would "minimize contact" during his visit to the Middle East over Covid-19 concerns, but that resolve appeared to have dissolved. Biden was seen fist bumping Israeli officials after arriving in Tel Aviv but soon shook hands with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and greeted two Holocaust survivors by holding their hands and kissing them on the cheek. Asked if the policy was in place to avoid shaking hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the White House reiterated Covid-19 risks.July 14, 2022.
POTUS
NBC News

What to watch for during President Biden’s trip to the Middle East

JERUSALEM — When President Joe Biden touches down in Israel on Wednesday for a series of meetings there and in the West Bank before heading to Saudi Arabia, he will find himself treading carefully around political land mines both foreign and domestic, where any missteps could have wide-ranging consequences.
POTUS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy