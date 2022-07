Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt said he told Nick Kyrgios he should be proud of his runner-up finish at Wimbledon and hopes he will play for the national team. Kyrgios, who fell to Novak Djokovic in an engrossing final on Sunday, was asked by Hewitt to join the Australian squad for the men's team competition earlier this year but he declined.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO