Moffat County Fair has decided to move forward with the 4-H, FFA, and Open Poultry shows with the requirement that birds have to be tested for HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) prior to Aug. 4. Please contact the Moffat County Extension Office immediately for a testing kit and instructions. The phone number is 970-824-9180. Birds without a test will not be allowed on the fairgrounds, no exceptions.

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO