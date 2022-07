There’s debate among lawmakers over the concealed carry law passed by the New York State Legislature during a special session two weeks ago, and whether it, intended or not, will forbid gun owners from bringing their weapons into the 6-million-acre Adirondack Park. We talk with North Country State Senator Dan Stec who has introduced a bill that he says will clear up the confusion and exempt both the Adirondack and Catskill Parks from the new law.

