Real Estate

Foreclosures storm back to pre-pandemic levels

By Rachel Herzog
therealdeal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 164,581 residential properties in the U.S. had foreclosure filings in the first six months of the year, up 153 percent from the same period last year but down 1 percent from the identical period in 2020. Cleveland, Ohio, topped the list with a foreclosure filing rate of 0.4...

