Floorprice Finance has announced the launch of a new NFT derivative platform that will allow investors to profit from drops in the floor prices of NFTs. Floorprice Prediction Market allows users to speculate on NFT prices without the need to buy the underlying non-fungible tokens. The platform is currently the only way investors can profit from a drop in the market price of a specific NFT collection. Users can use market knowledge to predict whether the floor price will go up or down within a specific timeframe (currently between 1 to 7 days)

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO