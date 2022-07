Morgan Frost signed a 1yr/$800k extension through 2022-2023 with the Philadelphia Flyers. Chuck Fletcher offered a make-it-or-break-it deal. In 2021-2022, Frost did find a groove but remained inconsistent. He totaled sixteen points (5G, 11A) in 55 games. Comparably, Frost paced relatively close to 2019-2020. Not a bad recovery season after 2020-2021, when he played two games, missing the rest of the regular season due to injury. Also, his rebound season was even better if you consider that Alain Vigneault was fired, replaced by Mike Yeo, and the number of players absent from the lineup because of their health.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO