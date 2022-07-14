Charity Workers Work to Meet Increased Need

CHICAGO (CBS) – With food prices surging and some neighborhood lacking grocery stores, a local agency hosted its first food pantry in Englewood on Wednesday.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray went to the Ada S. McKinley Community Services pantry to see how its helping curve hunger.With cares wrapped around the corner near 61st Street and Wentworth Avenue, the need for help with groceries was crystal clear.Jimmie King Jr. arrived at the pantry around 8:30 a.m. and was the first person in line."I'm really blessed and the people of this community are really blessed for this to be going on," King said.The Englewood...

