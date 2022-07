President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he expects Saudi Arabia to take steps to protect the global oil supply in the coming weeks. Biden's remarks came after several hours of meetings with top Saudi government officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Jeddah Friday night. Though gas had dropped roughly 60 cents per gallon compared to June highs, the energy sector was the largest driver of inflation in the most recent consumer price index report, which saw prices jump 9.1% compared to June 2021.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO