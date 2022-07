Conference realignment is in full swing once again, this time with the Pac-12's future in question after USC and UCLA defected to the Big Ten effective 2024. Amid that, Utah president Taylor Randall said the remaining 10 Pac-12 schools are "holding together" for the time being, but added that the Utes athletic department is keeping all of its options on the table with a priority of best positioning itself for the future.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO