Opening round of the British Open at St. Andrews at a glance

It was an emotional scene on Friday afternoon at St. Andrews. Tiger Woods, in what was perhaps his final competitive round at the Old Course, crossed the Swilcan Bridge and made one of the most famous walks in golf — and the fans showered him in praise. The three-time Open champion admitted after the round that he was not sure if he’d ever make it back to compete at St. Andrews, making it all the more clear that this was a special moment.

