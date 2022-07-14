ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening round of the British Open at St. Andrews at a glance

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Opening round of the British Open at St. Andrews...

ktvz.com

FOX Sports

Mickelson at British Open after skipping champions' meal

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — All dressed in black, Phil Mickelson walked out onto the first tee at the Old Course with only a few hundred fans watching nearby and several boisterous seagulls cackling above. His golf week was about to begin — a few days later than normal...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Tiger Woods bursts into tears at the British Open

After initial hope that the 150th Open Championship would be something special for Tiger Woods, his week at St. Andrews will be cut short. Woods needed a miracle on Friday if he was going to make the cut following an opening round 6-over-78 at the British Open. Unfortunately, he couldn’t deliver. After completing 36 holes at 9-over-par, Woods is set to fall well short of the cut, ending what was an epically disappointing performance at The Open Championship, an event he won three times in his career, and twice at St. Andrews.
GOLF
Golf.com

Relive Tiger Woods’ final walk up No. 18 at St. Andrews with these 10 photos

It was an emotional scene on Friday afternoon at St. Andrews. Tiger Woods, in what was perhaps his final competitive round at the Old Course, crossed the Swilcan Bridge and made one of the most famous walks in golf — and the fans showered him in praise. The three-time Open champion admitted after the round that he was not sure if he’d ever make it back to compete at St. Andrews, making it all the more clear that this was a special moment.
GOLF
102.5 The Bone

2022 British Open: Rory McIlroy thrives at 'fiddly' St. Andrews

For the third straight major, Rory McIlroy has leaped out to post a strong first round — in this case, a 66 at the British Open that left him two strokes off the lead. For the third straight major, McIlroy is in an ideal position to snap a major-less streak that now stretches nearly eight years. The next three days are, for now, a mystery, but once again, McIlroy looks absolutely primed and ready to add another major victory to his total.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, Rory McIlroy score in Round 4 at St. Andrews

The final round of the final major the 2022 golf season is officially upon us, and it appears as if we are in for a tremendous finish at the historic 150th Open Championship. With Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland co-leading and plenty chasing including Cameron Smith, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson, Sunday's final 18 holes on the Old Course at St. Andrews could make for an all-time finish.
GOLF

