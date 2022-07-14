Opening round of the British Open at St. Andrews at a glance

After initial hope that the 150th Open Championship would be something special for Tiger Woods, his week at St. Andrews will be cut short. Woods needed a miracle on Friday if he was going to make the cut following an opening round 6-over-78 at the British Open. Unfortunately, he couldn’t deliver. After completing 36 holes at 9-over-par, Woods is set to fall well short of the cut, ending what was an epically disappointing performance at The Open Championship, an event he won three times in his career, and twice at St. Andrews.
