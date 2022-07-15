ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Qualifier Robert Dinwiddie delighted after shooting five-under 67 at the Open

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqbmB_0gg6hAIT00

English qualifier Robert Dinwiddie could not hide his delight after shooting himself into a tie for third place on the first day at the Open .

The 39-year-old, who has been doing some labouring for a construction firm to help make ends meet over the past two years, carded a five-under-par 67 at St Andrews on Thursday.

That left him level with Australia’s Cameron Smith and three off the lead held by American Cameron Young.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8FVF_0gg6hAIT00

“I am very happy,” said Scottish-born Wandsworth resident Dinwiddie. “It was a fantastic day to be able to put together a good score.

“I was playing well. I just try to give every shot 100 per cent with concentration, effort and commitment.”

Dinwiddie admitted his round, which finished with a birdie at the 18th, had been a test of his resolve. On a day of slow play at the Old Course, his group – the penultimate three-ball of the day – took more than six hours to get round and finished in fading light after 10pm.

Dinwiddie, who is playing his third Open but his first since 2017, said: “You expect it to be a long round and I had plenty of food in my bag.

“It is a test physically, mentally and it is dark and getting cold. It was tough.”

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

"Angry" Jon Rahm defends LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia after The Open

Jon Rahm has leapt to the defence of Sergio Garcia after the Spaniard confirmed his intentions to resign from the DP World Tour. Garcia, 42, told reporters after playing the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews he "does not feel loved" and did not enjoy his week. He intends to...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
The Independent

In-form Max Burgin warns rivals there is ‘more to come’ as he chases World title

Max Burgin has thrown down the gauntlet to his rivals and warned: catch me if you can.The fastest man over 800 metres in the world this year opens his World Championships in the heats on Wednesday in Eugene.His time of one minute 43.52 seconds is yet to be beaten in 2022 and the 20-year-old is ready to perform ahead of his first major senior championships.Taking an amount of confidence from being the fastest in the field is very usefulMax BurginHe said: “Going into the championships as the world lead gives you amazing confidence. You know that you are faster than...
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Former rugby league player Ricky Bibey found dead in Florence hotel room

British former rugby league player Ricky Bibey has been found dead in a hotel in Italy.Staff at Hotel Continentale in Florence found the body of the 40-year-old retired rugby star, from Manchester, in his room on Saturday morning. Police were then alerted.He was said to have arrived on Friday with a 43-year-old woman, thought to be his partner. She is being treated at the city’s Careggi hospital after she was found alongside him with serious injuries.Mr Bibey has played for a number of teams including St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity, and Leigh Centurions.Sincere condolences to Ricky’s family. We played...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#St Andrews#English#American#Scottish
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
The Independent

England and Spain to battle it out for place in Euro 2022 semi-finals

England and Spain will battle it out for a place in the last four at Euro 2022 when the quarter-finals get under way on Wednesday evening. Sarina Wiegman’s side, who plundered 14 goals in their three Group A matches, will take on a side ranked one place above them by FIFA at Brighton’s Amex Stadium as they continue their quest for glory.
UEFA
The Independent

A closer look at Ben Stokes’ record and impact in 50-over internationals

England World Cup winner Ben Stokes ended his impressive one-day international career with a low-key performance in Tuesday’s game against South Africa.The Test captain, whose astonishing performance in the final against New Zealand earned England their 2019 title, has been an integral figure in all formats for a decade but has determined that there is “too much cricket rammed in” to continue playing all three.Here, the PA news agency looks at his record and impact in 50-over internationals.ODI recordAn inspiration. A legend. A champion.Thank you for everything, @benstokes38 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OD1gc5OnxD— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 19, 2022Stokes finishes with 105 one-day...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith faces stern challenge to retain 200m title

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith faces a battle to retain her 200m title at the World Championships.Jamaica duo Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fired their warnings in Tuesday’s semi-final in Eugene.Jackson’s time of 21.68 seconds and Fraser-Pryce’s run of 21.82 seconds set the tone.This 200m final is going to be ⚡️Who are you backing? #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/UpZ1GBzoy4— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 20, 2022Asher-Smith ran a season’s best of 21.96 seconds to finish behind Tamara Clark of the USA in her semi and reach Thursday’s final.“I am really happy with that,” she said. “We knew we had to run this very well so...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy