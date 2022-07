(Good Things Utah) Another week means another stunning new model from Fieldstone Homes. This week, Nicea paid a visit to two newly built models in their quaint Antelope Meadows community nestled in Eagle Mountain. The style of one home is Farmhouse, while the other is Craftsman (Prairie). Each is very different, but both consist of bold design elements exclusively seen in Fieldstone projects.

