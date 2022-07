Meghan Markle may be known to the rest of the world as the Duchess of Sussex, but it's her knack for wearing the same simple, elegant pieces over and over again that has her down in my book as one of my favorite modern style icons. Case in point: Markle wore a pair of classic black stiletto-style heels by Manolo Blahnik for a visit to the United Nations in New York City on July 18, proving just how important it is to have a solid pair of black pump-style heels in your wardrobe—she's worn them before on multiple occasions.

