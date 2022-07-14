ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The second-longest golf course in the world opens in Northern Colorado

By KUSA
RainDance National Golf Course in Windsor is something you have never seen before.

Course designer and former PGA Tour golfer Fred Funk said he never imagined creating anything like this.

There’s a farming town charm of Northern Colorado’s history sprinkled throughout the land. It’s the second longest course in the world, and it’s the first-ever course designed by Funk.

"First of all, to have an opportunity to even do it and have this unbelievable piece of land be my first project, is incredible," Funk said. "It’s so much fun. It was a dream come true. It was a bucket list thing for me that I never thought could happen."

Read the full story from KUSA here .

Windsor, CO
Colorado Sports
CBS Denver

Surging heat for next few days

DENVER(CBS)-  After cooling showers dropped temperatures on Saturday a strong thermal ridge of high pressure will strengthen heading into the end of the weekend.Temperatures for Sunday will be warming into the 90s to near 100 in the lower elevations of Colorado.The hottest day in the week ahead will be Monday with many cities getting to 100 or more including the Denver metro area. Monday is a possible First Alert Weather Day for CBS4 due to the expected extreme heat.Monday will be a hot and dry day with the only areas expected to pick up afternoon clouds and isolated showers/storms will be primarily south of Aspen down into southwestern parts of the state.Tuesday should bring in a slight cool down and a better chance for late day showers and storms across the state and Front Range.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Windsor Lake, beach and dog park closed because of positive test for bacteria

Jul. 16—Windsor Lake, the lake beach and dog park are closed until further notice because of a positive water test for bacteria, the town of Windsor announced Friday. A precautionary water sample taken from the lake Wednesday returned positive for cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, according to a news release from the town's department of parks recreation and culture. The closure went into effect Friday afternoon and affects the...
WINDSOR, CO
#Northern Colorado#Pga#Kusa
99.9 The Point

Palisade Farm Celebrates 25 Years of Coming to Berthoud

It's the most wonderful time of the year; no, not Christmas, Palisade peaches time. Those wonderful handheld wonders of goodness from the Western Slope are here. How many peaches from Palisade will you be buying this summer? Two dozen? Four dozen? If you're looking for peaches from a farm that knows what they're doing, why not this farm that's celebrating 25 years of coming to town?
BERTHOUD, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city 'not for hipsters,' but they're sure to flock to another spot

Defined as a "person who follows the latest trends and fashions in clothing and lifestyle, especially those regarded as being outside the cultural mainstream," hipsters can be found in many major metropolitan areas around the country, including those in Colorado. While most newcomers tend to be drawn to the Centennial State for the outdoor recreation, Colorado's hipsters may end up in the state seeking out an eclectic dining scene, a vibrant arts culture, and live music events.
THORNTON, CO
northfortynews

University of Denver and Colorado State University Welcome Exciting Expansions for Mountain Campuses

The University of Denver has recently added an exciting new addition just two hour’s drive from their urban campus: The James C. Kennedy Mountain Campus, located in Larimer County, is a 724-acre plot of rolling terrain with rock outcroppings adjacent to the Roosevelt National Forest, with over 25,000 square feet of existing housing, complete with a dining hall, health center, recreational center, indoor/outdoor ropes course, and access to public lands. The property was previously owned by Girl Scouts of Colorado; the GSCO will continue to lease a portion of the property for six weeks out of every summer.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Golf
PGA TOUR
Sports
97.3 KBCO

Here Are The Best Fries In Colorado

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Ice Cream In Colorado, According To Yelp

A Denver ice cream shop landed on Yelp's list of the best ice cream in every state for 2022. Here's how researchers selected each ice cream joint:. "This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022... When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022."
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

Denver Food Truck Ranked Among The Best In The Nation

Food trucks bring a different kind of experience when it comes to food. These mobile eateries bring a certain style, flavor, and approach to dishes you won't typically see in sit-down restaurants. Sometimes their menus rival traditional dining establishments and high-profile spots. IBISWorld says there are over 35,500 food trucks...
DENVER, CO
kunc.org

Helicopters are back in the air to protect northern Colorado's water

Work to protect water quality on the northern Front Range resumes this week with a whir of helicopter blades in Poudre Canyon. For the second year in a row, those aircraft will drop mulch on areas burned by the Cameron Peak Fire in 2020 — an effort to stabilize burned soil and keep ashy debris out of rivers.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Scenic train between Denver and Moab growing in first full season

A scenic, luxury train in Colorado is gaining popularity in its first full season. For last year's "preview season" from August to November, more than 7,000 passengers boarded the locomotive running between Denver and Moab, Utah, said Nicole Ford with Rocky Mountaineer, a Canada-based provider of rail tours. Midway through this season, she said the Rockies to Red Rocks route has exceeded those numbers.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

