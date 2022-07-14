Deputies: ‘Organized’ group steals $16K in Ulta goods

The fire marshal for the City of Cadillac was arrested for an OWI-related offense in Jackson County. Court documents show Anthony Wolff is facing a charge for refusing a preliminary breath test during an arrest on July 10. This isn’t the first of the fire marshal’s legal troubles. In 2020,...
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A K-9 tracked a Hastings man more than three miles after police say the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle in a swamp and ran from the area. Michael David Hancock, 45, is facing 14 charges related to the Thursday, July 14, incident, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
VICKSBURG, Mich. — New video obtained by News Channel 3 shows the moment the FBI rolls up to a Vicksburg home on Ellery Grove Court to execute some kind of arrest and search warrant Thursday afternoon. The video, shared by neighbor Dawn Bear, showed at least six FBI agents...
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A cooperation between Ionia and Kent County Sheriff’s Offices resulted in a man’s arrest Thursday night. According to authorities, a Boston Township resident was notified by his surveillance camera there was a vehicle parked behind his home just before 11:30 p.m. He was at work at the time and contacted law enforcement.
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A man convicted of assault with intent to murder, among other crimes, was handed a huge sentence in Eaton County on Thursday. Michael Hyde, 29, was convicted of 13 counts relating to an incident in which he fired shots at Charlotte Police Department officers on April 25, 2021.
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Late Thursday night, a Boston Township resident received an alert from his security camera that informed him that a vehicle was parked behind his home. The homeowner was at work and contacted Ionia County Central Dispatch. An Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded and...
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mathew Tanner, who died the day after he was being watched by his mother’s boyfriend, had injuries similar to “a severe car accident,” the Van Buren County sheriff said. The child’s mother testified to police that her son was completely...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — With staffing down by a third at a time when jail populations are increasing and crime and violence are rising post-pandemic, The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a plea for help. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Rick Fuller says they have 19-unfilled vacancies in...
MARNE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and medical responders responded to a car v. motorcycle crash around 3:04 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Police say a 57-year-old female was driving a 2018 GMC Acadia near Arthur St. in Wright Township, when she pulled out of a private driveway into the path of the motorcyclist.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man who told investigators he shot and killed his neighbors because they were too loud will be going to a state psychiatric hospital instead of prison. William Wolfe pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of murder Thursday. Kalamazoo County...
PAW PAW – The break-ins of three area dispensaries, and a vehicle pursuit with speeds reaching over 100 mph, led to the arrest, Thursday, July 7, near Paw Paw, of four Battle Creek men, who now face charges of breaking and entering, flee and elude, and resisting and obstructing police, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson deputies are looking for the suspect that allegedly stole a truck in Parma Township. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen from the 2500 Block of Callahan Rd. The truck is spray painted silver...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Some 100 Kia and Hyundai and vehicles were stolen in June in Grand Rapids during the ongoing, nationwide trend seeing thieves steal certain model years with relative ease, according to city police officials. “They probably do make up the majority of stolen vehicles,” Grand Rapids...
PAW PAW – A 14-year-old male from Kalamazoo faces numerous charges after he was involved in a stolen purse robbery at the Paw Paw Walmart, then led authorities on a high speed chase through Lawrence and eastbound Interstate 94, before finally crashing the vehicle on Westnedge Avenue at I-94 in Portage, where he was finally captured, as well as four other passengers in the vehicle, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after they were shot Wednesday night. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Brown Street SE. Authorities said the man and woman told detectives they had been shot leaving a...
