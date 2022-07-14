Deputies: ‘Organized’ group steals $16K in Ulta goods

PAW PAW – A 14-year-old male from Kalamazoo faces numerous charges after he was involved in a stolen purse robbery at the Paw Paw Walmart, then led authorities on a high speed chase through Lawrence and eastbound Interstate 94, before finally crashing the vehicle on Westnedge Avenue at I-94 in Portage, where he was finally captured, as well as four other passengers in the vehicle, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO