ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwindale, CA

Westbound 210 Freeway at the 605 in Irwindale to be shut down for 5 full days

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410g9M_0gg6UfiD00

Major delays ahead as 210 Freeway to close parts of freeway near Duarte, Monrovia 03:12

A major stretch of the 210 Freeway in Irwindale will be closed for a full five days next week, and Caltrans wants commuters to have plenty of advance notice.

Repairs of the 210 bridge hinge over the San Gabriel River will require a 126-hour closure of the westbound 210 Freeway in the Irwindale area that will start July 20 at 11 p.m. and is expected to last through July 26 at 4 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPffF_0gg6UfiD00
(credit: Caltrans)

The westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway will be fully closed from Irwindale Avenue up to the 605 Freeway. The closure will also impact the eastbound side, which will be shrunk down to three lanes in both directions between the 605 Freeway and Irwindale Avenue. The Irwindale on- and off-ramps, the westbound 210 Freeway's connectors to the 605 Freeway, and the Mt. Olive on-ramp to the eastbound 210 Freeway will also be shut down during the closure.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are anticipating the closure will cause major delays, and are urging drivers to consider taking the 10 and 60 freeways as an alternate, use public transportation, or if possible, work from home.

"We're going to have to go different ways and make time for that during our commute in going places, so it's not fun," Arcadia resident Rachel Archuleta.

Archuleta was one of many shoppers and who travel on the 210 to get to this Costco in Azusa. With closures set to go into effect this weekend, she and others are made sure they get their shopping done this week.

Catherine Mitchell, a resident of Pasadena, told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that she will be taking Huntington Drive or Foothill Boulevard when the closures take effect.

Redwood Pizza in Duarte is located along Huntington and the manager told Kim she is hoping that the traffic will bring in more business.

"Definitely jumping off the freeway, it'll probably even cause more traffic to us, right?," Becky Borger said. "People stopping by saying, 'hey you know what, we're just grabbing dinner on the way home because we're on the streets for so long.'"

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laist.com

San Gabriel Valley Drivers Prepare For A Mini-Carmageddon

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Caltrans is warning drivers to prepare...
IRWINDALE, CA
KTLA

Woman hit, killed by bus on 101 Freeway in Calabasas: CHP

A woman is dead after she was struck by a bus on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving her SUV when it stalled on the northbound freeway just north of Parkway Calabasas around 7:39 p.m., according to Officer Figueroa. When the woman stepped out […]
CALABASAS, CA
ABC7

At least 10 RVs burned in storage facility fire in Upland

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 10 RVs were damaged during a large fire at an Upland storage facility Saturday. According to authorities, the fire started around 1:15 p.m. at a facility on West Foothill Boulevard. Initially, one RV was on fire, but the flames spread to at least nine...
UPLAND, CA
signalscv.com

Truck falls into sinkhole in Valencia

A truck fell into sinkhole that appeared in Valencia on Friday. . The call was first reported at 5:59 p.m. near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We are there; there was a water main break,” said Fire Department...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monrovia, CA
Irwindale, CA
Traffic
City
Azusa, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Duarte, CA
City
Irwindale, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Traffic
signalscv.com

Bicyclist found down Friday night

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a bicyclist found down on the street Friday night. According to a witness, the bicyclist was riding an electric bike on the right shoulder of the surface street heading west on Valencia Boulevard. The witness found him lying on the street. The bicyclist told the witness that he was feeling dizzy.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Tanuneka Starnes Killed in Traffic Crash on 5 Freeway [Santa Clarita, CA]

Vehicle Accident near Weldon Canyon Road Left Michael Branch, Veronda Gladney Arrested. According to reports, the incident occurred on July 2, around 3:40 am. Starnes was riding in a 1999 Lincoln Navigator that was driven by her mother, 28-year-old Veronda Gladney. Her mother’s boyfriend, 39-year-old Michael Branch was also in the car. For reasons currently unknown, Starnes fell out of the vehicle, through a broken back window, and landed on the highway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Joaquina Ballina-Peralta Killed in Car Crash on North Pepper Avenue [Rialto, CA]

Female Passenger Dies After a Car Accident on Baseline Road. The incident occurred at around 10:40 p.m. on June 29, along North Pepper Avenue and East Baseline Road. According to California Highway Patrol, Ballina-Peralta was the passenger in a vehicle, traveling near North Pepper Avenue, when it became involved in an accident. Due to the impact of the crash, Ballina-Peralta sustained major injuries.
RIALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Caltrans
CBS LA

Metro Green Line to see service interruptions over the weekend

Service on the Metro C (Green) Line will be interrupted this weekend between the Long Beach Boulevard and Norwalk stations for signal system upgrades. The interruptions will start at 9 p.m. on Friday and continue through the end of service on Sunday, Metro said. During that time, riders will be...
NORWALK, CA
CBS LA

Convoy of big rigs slow traffic on LA freeways in protest of gig worker law

A convoy of big rig trucks are causing delays on Los Angeles freeways in protest of California legislation that is reclassifying truck drivers as gig workers. According to the California Highway Patrol, lanes are open, but traffic is moving slowly. The convoy has caused delays on the Vincent Thomas Bridge between Long Beach and San Pedro, and the 110 and 710 freeways. Meanwhile, some drivers stayed behind to picket the entrance to the port complex.The work stoppage is expected to last 24 hours.The truckers are protesting AB 5, which is also known as the gig worker law, which took effect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Costco
myrcns.com

UPDATE: Local girl, 17, ID’d after fatal Winchester rollover

WINCHESTER, Calif., — Authorities say a local teen was fatally ejected from her vehicle when an SUV she was a passenger in struck another vehicle and overturned several times in the French Valley / Winchester area Saturday, July 9. The driver of the SUV was hospitalized after the deadly...
WINCHESTER, CA
CBS LA

Massive armored truck jewelry heist in northern LA County

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Multiple fights break out at Knott's Berry Farm, prompts early park closure

Knott's Berry Farm closed early Saturday night after a series of fights broke out inside the theme park, prompting a police response. According Buena Park Police Department, officers responded to reports of multiple fights at the park, at around 7:30 p.m., after several 911 calls, as well as being notified by security at Knott's Berry Farm. Annette Duran, a CBSLA staffer who was at the park Saturday night, described witnessing multiple fights and then stampedes of park-goers trying to get out of the way. Buena Park PD also said there were reports of shots heard during the fights, but added that they have not found any evidence that so far. Several people were questioned by police, including victims who suffered non-life threatening injuries, though it is not yet clear if any arrests have been made. Knott's Berry Farm was scheduled to be open until 11 p.m. 
BUENA PARK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Michael Winter Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Streeter Avenue [Riverside, CA]

Traffic Accident on Jerry Louder Drive Left a Motorcyclist Dead. According to the Riverside Police Department, the incident happened around 8:10 p.m., near the cross-streets of Streeter Avenue and Jerry Louder Drive. Investigators state, that Winter was riding on a Suzuki, headed northbound when a Dodge Charger made a left...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KMPH.com

Innocent driver killed in crash during Los Angeles pursuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An innocent driver was killed Thursday afternoon in South Los Angeles when a suspect crashed their vehicle while fleeing a police pursuit, authorities said. The pursuit ended in a seven-vehicle crash in the Watts neighborhood near a freeway's off-ramp when the car crashed into several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
127K+
Followers
23K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy