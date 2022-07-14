Westbound 210 Freeway at the 605 in Irwindale to be shut down for 5 full days

Major delays ahead as 210 Freeway to close parts of freeway near Duarte, Monrovia 03:12

A major stretch of the 210 Freeway in Irwindale will be closed for a full five days next week, and Caltrans wants commuters to have plenty of advance notice.

Repairs of the 210 bridge hinge over the San Gabriel River will require a 126-hour closure of the westbound 210 Freeway in the Irwindale area that will start July 20 at 11 p.m. and is expected to last through July 26 at 4 a.m.

(credit: Caltrans)

The westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway will be fully closed from Irwindale Avenue up to the 605 Freeway. The closure will also impact the eastbound side, which will be shrunk down to three lanes in both directions between the 605 Freeway and Irwindale Avenue. The Irwindale on- and off-ramps, the westbound 210 Freeway's connectors to the 605 Freeway, and the Mt. Olive on-ramp to the eastbound 210 Freeway will also be shut down during the closure.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are anticipating the closure will cause major delays, and are urging drivers to consider taking the 10 and 60 freeways as an alternate, use public transportation, or if possible, work from home.

"We're going to have to go different ways and make time for that during our commute in going places, so it's not fun," Arcadia resident Rachel Archuleta.

Archuleta was one of many shoppers and who travel on the 210 to get to this Costco in Azusa. With closures set to go into effect this weekend, she and others are made sure they get their shopping done this week.

Catherine Mitchell, a resident of Pasadena, told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that she will be taking Huntington Drive or Foothill Boulevard when the closures take effect.

Redwood Pizza in Duarte is located along Huntington and the manager told Kim she is hoping that the traffic will bring in more business.

"Definitely jumping off the freeway, it'll probably even cause more traffic to us, right?," Becky Borger said. "People stopping by saying, 'hey you know what, we're just grabbing dinner on the way home because we're on the streets for so long.'"