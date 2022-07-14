Where to Watch and Stream Truth Free Online

Making a comeback in this year's summer anime slate is Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 which follows the story of Kazuya after he encountered his neighbor and schoolmate on an online dating site. With all the fuss about the show, an English dub for Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 has been confirmed, but when will it release?
Where is the best place to watch and stream Our Blues as of JULY 2022? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have Our Blues available to watch!. Our Blues is a tvN Kdrama that tells people's sweet and bitter lives on Jeju Island. Different stories are tackled throughout the Kdrama, which will have viewers realize the reality of life and learn from the characters’ ups and downs.
Best sites to watch Lego Batman: The Movie - DC Super Heroes Unite - Last updated on Jul 19, 2022. Best sites to buy: Spectrum On Demand ,Microsoft Store. Best sites to rent: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Lego...
Our Blues is a new Kdrama series that stars Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Han Ji Min, and Kim Woo Bin. The SBS series premiered on April 9, 2022 with an average nationwide viewership rating of 7.324%. Our Blues ended with a nationwide viewership rating of 14.597%, which was the highest rating that the Kdrama received.
BTS Jimin and the rest of the group surprised their global fandom upon launching their respective personal Instagram accounts. This came after it took the septet more than seven years to be on the social media platform using their own pages. However, not all members of the K-pop act had...
TWICE Tzuyu has become one of today’s most successful K-pop idols. Some even refer to her as the most popular member of the group. With her apparent fame and success over the years, it is not surprising that she has amassed sizable wealth from her career. This is despite being the youngest member of the act or the so-called “maknae.”
K-pop fans and followers continue to wonder about the personal lives of their idols. The case is not different for BLACKPINK Rosé, as the eagerness to learn more about her continues to become apparent today. Some of the things that most people want to know about the celebrity include...
Crunchyroll is one of the go-to platforms for anime lovers with its massive library of shows, along with timely seasonal releases. Now, Crunchyroll is lowering its prices in nearly 100 countries. Specifically, Crunchyroll has announced that the cost of Crunchyroll Premium memberships is reduced in almost 100 territories. For example,...
For the past few years, Marvel Studios has been working on a new Fantastic Four film which they first confirmed during the San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. Since then, we haven't heard a lot of major updates with the exception of the hiring and exit of Jon Watts as the director.
Veteran animator Yuki Igarashi, creator of the Jujutsu Kaisen ending, recently formed his own anime studio called OUTLINE. The studio was announced alongside the release of a new music video. In case you’re unfamiliar, Yuki Igarashi is an animator who has worked on a wide range of anime shows, though...
The NPC floor guardians are some of the strongest characters in Overlord. Every one of them, from Shalltear to Albedo, has a unique skill set. Gargantua, who made a brief appearance in Season 2, is one of the strangest guardians. So, how strong is Gargantua in Overlord?. Many fans anticipate...
Today’s Webtoon will also focus on On Ma Eum’s personal life as she expands her career in the webtoon industry. Today’s Webtoon is a 2022 Korean remake of the Japanese drama, Sleepeeer Hit! The upcoming drama tells the story of a former judo athlete who decides to be part of the webtoon editorial department. But the character faces no smooth path to becoming a true webtoon editor.
In Game of Thrones, it seems like everyone wanted to take the Iron Throne for themselves. Not surprisingly, the seemingly uncomfortable seat continues to be the most coveted item in House of the Dragon where it will be the reason for a bloody civil war among the Targaryens. But not all Targaryens have their eye on ruling Westeros, as Matt Smith suggests.
There is little doubt that Stranger Things Season 4 saw the death of Doctor Brenner after his unexpected return in the Netflix series. But is Brenner truly dead? Matthew Modine believes that his character's fate is still ambiguous and he shares a compelling argument to prove that Brenner's story is far from over.
Ahead of episode 4’s release on the 24th, a new trailer and key visual for RWBY: Ice Queendom were released. The new trailer for the series gives us our first look at the anime-original story, as well as the new looks for the main cast. RWBY: Ice Queendom trailer...
2021's Eternals was labeled as the worst Marvel film of all time. Despite the film being dragged by critics, it still acquired a massive fandom that constantly demanded a sequel. In a new Tales From The Mod Queue, Eternals 2 was teased as "on track" but Chloé Zhao would sadly no longer return to helm the sequel.
Apink members Chorong and Bomi have shared the greatest advice ever as senior K-pop stars. In 2011, Apink first conquered the stage with the songs from its Seven Springs of Apink EP. Originally a seven-member group, it is now down to five after Hong Yoo Kyung and Son Na Eun left in 2013 and 2022, respectively.
Netflix is finally moving forward with its live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho. After confirming the casting of Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, the streamer has just dropped a cool teaser poster revealing Yusuke, Kurama, Hiei, and Kazuma Kuwabara!. The cool poster was shared by the official Netflix Japan Twitter...
While it may have flown under the radar ahead of the season, Lycoris Recoil is one of Summer 2022’s most interesting anime. And a recent interview with the Lycoris Recoil creator gives some interesting insight into its story. In case you’re unfamiliar, Lycoris Recoil is interesting as, unlike most...
