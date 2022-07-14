ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleYou're listening to IT'S BEEN A MINUTE from NPR. I'm Anna Sale. Before we get into it, in this episode, we discuss mental health and mention suicide. If you or someone you love needs help, there are people you can call. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. And after July...

Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
Variety

Ethan Hawke-Directed Doc ‘The Last Movie Stars’ Lets Us Bask in Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s Glow: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Deep into “The Last Movie Stars” — a six-episode HBO Max documentary series directed by Ethan Hawke — Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward appear on the cover of a 1980 issue of McCall’s magazine. In the headline, his name comes first, then hers, then a reference to “their very private marriage.” This may come as a surprise, even as the order of names, and Newman’s face forcing Woodward’s to the cover’s bottom half, make perfect sense. With movies like “Cool Hand Luke” and “The Hustler” in the canon, and Newman’s face smiling benevolently across...
NPR

An emu named Emmanuel becomes a viral sensation on TikTok

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida posts educational videos of its cows and pigs and ducks. But their emu named Emmanuel steals every scene. Emmanuel relentlessly tries to peck the camera and sometimes succeeds. (SOUNDBITE OF TIKTOK VIDEO) TAYLOR BLAKE: Emmanuel, don't do it. Emmanuel,...
NPR

Arlo McKinley's new album reflects on loss, addiction and self-forgiveness

ARLO MCKINLEY: (Singing) Goodbye never is the easy part. MARTIN: Here's NPR's Chad Campbell. CHAD CAMPBELL, BYLINE: He sounds like a country singer, but Arlo McKinley doesn't necessarily look like one. MCKINLEY: Just a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy, long hair and a beard and tattoos. I think look...
NPR

'A Strange Loop' Creator Michael R. Jackson

The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is about a Black gay man working as an usher on Broadway. Michael R. Jackson talks about writing the book, music and lyrics and how his time working as an usher at The Lion King on Broadway inspired it.
NPR

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend. J.Lo wrote on her website, we did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out, love is patient - 20 years patient. For those who don't know, J.Lo and Ben first got engaged in 2002, then called it all off just days before they were supposed to say I do. But after two decades apart, Bennifer is finally getting a fairytale ending, and my Gen X dreams have come true. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

K-dramas are having a moment

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). You may remember that eerie sound from the popular Netflix original series "Squid Game." The dystopian Korean thriller broke records as one of the most-watched shows on the streaming service. The show also made history this week as the first-ever non-English series nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding drama category. Like "Squid Game," other Korean dramas, also known as K-dramas, are having a moment. And whether you've watched a few or are just getting into them, we've got some recommendations. Jae-Ha Kim joins us now. She's a journalist and a K-drama fan. That's why she's here. Thanks for being with us.
NPR

Dancer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, of Urban Bush Women, wins prestigious Gish Award

A pioneer in the world of dance has been awarded one of the largest cash prizes for artists in the United States. Jawole Willa Jo Zollar founded the dance ensemble Urban Bush Women in 1984. It was one of the first major dance companies composed entirely of female African-American dancers. Almost immediately, it was a sensation in the dance world. Revolutionary at the time – and still cutting edge — Zollar's choreography synthesizes movement from modern dance and traditional folk African dance styles with the kind of text and shouted language the company describes as "the urgent dialogue of the 21st century."
