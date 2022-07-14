ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana preparing for launch of 988 mental health crisis hotline

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana officials have announced an investment of more than...

Indiana food pantries report 25% increase in need

The number of families who need help putting food on the table is growing across Indiana. Local distribution organizations said more people who have never needed food assistance are now visiting pantries for the first time.
Data shows hundreds of special education plan violations in Indiana

Indianapolis – Records show some of Indiana’s schools aren’t following individualized education plans established for special needs students, per the law. The Individual with Disabilities Education Act states public schools are required to provide children with disabilities with free and appropriate education in the least restrictive environment and at no cost to the child’s parents. It also required each student with a disability to have an individualized education plan, otherwise known as an IEP. It is designed to address the student’s educational and functional needs. The document is often designed by the child’s parents and the school. It is supposed to include observations regarding the child’s past and educational status, measurable goals and objectives for the child, and considerations on what type of instruction the child will receive to meet those goals.
Attorney for Dr. Bernard sends cease and desist to AG Rokita for ‘false and misleading statements’

INDIANAPOLIS — Kathleen DeLaney, the attorney for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, has sent a cease and desist to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita stating he had made “false and misleading statements” about Dr. Bernard on Fox News along with in statements to local media that cast Bernard “in a false light and allege misconduct in her profession.”
Your money INFocus: Town hall during tough economic times

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are facing tough economic times. In a collaboration, CBS4 and FOX59 are focusing on your money. During the town hall, we examined how we got here, and the options Hoosiers can take to protect their future. We also talked with lawmakers about the changes they hope to make.
Nearly half of Indiana in a moderate drought

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been an abnormally dry summer for Indiana. We’re now at the half way point through meteorological summer. Let’s check in on our drought status so far!. Moderate drought for nearly half of Indiana. 79% of Hoosier territory is abnormally dry. That’s at least...
Ice cream connected with deadly multistate listeria outbreak recalled after contamination found in processing facility

SARASOTA, Fla. — An ice cream linked to more than 20 hospitalizations and a death has been recalled. On Wednesday, the FDA announced that Big Olaf Creamery is recalling all flavors and lots of its ice cream products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The ice cream was sold at Big Olaf retailers in Florida as well as to consumers in restaurants and senior homes, and one location in Fredericksburg, Ohio.
Stormy weekend in Indiana before a hot week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms are hitting Indiana this weekend. This is much needed rainfall coming up amid drought conditions across the state. Timing out Saturday chances for showers and a few storms. Rain kicks off in the overnight hours late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Storms are...
Payday loans never an option to make ends meet, experts say

INDIANAPOLIS — Amid the highest inflation in four decades, financial experts urge consumers to use any option to afford their bills – besides a payday loan. These loans boast a “cash fast” option, but they often lead to a dangerous debt spiral. “So, you can really...
Indiana Black Expo’s free summer concert draws huge crowd downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo (IBE) Summer Celebration Music Heritage Festival drew in hundreds Friday to downtown Indianapolis, bringing people together for a free concert. The crowd of attendees lined the American Legion Mall from the area near Michigan Street, where the stage was set, all the way...
Missouri semi driver crashes into embankment on I-70 trying to avoid crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck driver from Missouri crashed into an embankment Friday in Henry County while trying to avoid a collision with another semi. Henry County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 7 a.m. Sunday to mile marker 131 on I-70 for a semi crash. Upon arrival, authorities found a semi-tractor and trailer in the road’s embankment just west of MM 132.
MUST SEE: Manatee steals Florida boy’s surfboard in viral video

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida family captured a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a wild manatee as they were waiting to catch some waves off Fort Pierce Inlet on July 4. In a now-viral video that was shared with News Channel 8, two friendly manatees approached the family, who are locals to the area, as they waited for the waves.
