Business

If your spending is eating your savings, you might be experiencing 'lifestyle creep'

NPR
 5 days ago

This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Ruth Tam. There are some unpleasant things in life that can sneak up on us, things that come with warning signs but are subtle and easy to ignore. Maybe it's a deadline for an upcoming paper or mold in a tub of yogurt you've left...

www.npr.org

NPR

Use these tips to keep your time at the airport as easy as possible

OK, so you stayed in the house as much as possible. You've worn your mask when you had to. You saved your money like you were supposed to. And now you're finally ready to go on that trip, only to find out that your flight is canceled or delayed. If this is you, it probably doesn't make you feel better to know this, but you're not alone. Pent-up demand for travel, shortages of pilots and other crew have created chaos at airports across the U.S. and, frankly, around the world. What might make you feel better is some knowledge about what, if anything, you can do to make your trip as smooth as possible. So we called Benet Wilson for this. She's a longtime travel and aviation reporter, and she's senior editor at the travel website The Points Guy. And she's with us now. Benet Wilson, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
NPR

In 'Briefly, A Delicious Life,' love comes in multiple, sometimes surprising, forms

Nell Stevens' debut novel Briefly, A Delicious Life is a curious mashup of historical fiction, a ghost story, and a queer love story. The novel's narrator, Blanca, is the perspicacious ghost of a 14-year-old girl who died in a Carthusian monastery on the island of Mallorca in 1473. She has remained there ever since, deliberately haunting generations of monks and sacristans in retaliation for her premature demise.
NPR

A dire moment in the pandemic ... was the chance he'd been waiting for

Never let a crisis go to waste. That's become the rallying cry of a group of scientists from middle-income countries. They say the COVID pandemic proved that wealthy countries cannot be counted on to share new vaccines, so they have come up with a game-changing plan. NPR's Nurith Aizenman caught up with them at an auditorium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
NPR

New book details the wealth and power of the former richest man in America

J. Paul Getty was America's richest man in his day, turning oil into billions of dollars. A new biography — Growing Up Getty — reveals Getty's wealth and power. Long before Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, the richest man in America was a Minnesotan whose father struck oil in 1903. The son made his first million as an oil man at the age of 23, and he turned it into billions. NPR's special correspondent Susan Stamberg says a new biography of J. Paul Getty is an exhaustive revelation of how the rich are different from you and me.
NPR

Reproductive rights groups want to make it easier to prevent pregnancy

The advocates want to make it simpler for people to access birth control options as many states move to ban or restrict access to abortion. One idea: making "the pill" available over-the-counter. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. As some states move to ban or severely restrict abortion, some reproductive justice advocates want...
NPR

An emu named Emmanuel becomes a viral sensation on TikTok

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida posts educational videos of its cows and pigs and ducks. But their emu named Emmanuel steals every scene. Emmanuel relentlessly tries to peck the camera and sometimes succeeds. (SOUNDBITE OF TIKTOK VIDEO) TAYLOR BLAKE: Emmanuel, don't do it. Emmanuel,...
NPR

Public Radio Music Day To Be Commemorated on October 26, 2022

July 18, 2022, WASHINGTON, D.C.- The noncomMUSIC Alliance announced today that the third annual Public Radio Music Day will take place on October 26, 2022. This is a celebration uniting public radio music stations, artists, and fans to highlight the contributions of public radio to local and national noncommercial music. This year's theme focuses on "Discovering the Sound of Local Communities" and spotlights public radio stations' return to producing live local concerts and music discovery events for their communities across all genres.
NPR

In songs like "I Don't Mind," Arlo McKinley reflects on loss, addiction, self-forgiveness and navigating this post-pandemic world. His new album is called "This Mess We're In."

ARLO MCKINLEY: (Singing) Goodbye never is the easy part. MARTIN: Here's NPR's Chad Campbell. CHAD CAMPBELL, BYLINE: He sounds like a country singer, but Arlo McKinley doesn't necessarily look like one. MCKINLEY: Just a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy, long hair and a beard and tattoos. I think look...
NPR

K-dramas are having a moment

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). You may remember that eerie sound from the popular Netflix original series "Squid Game." The dystopian Korean thriller broke records as one of the most-watched shows on the streaming service. The show also made history this week as the first-ever non-English series nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding drama category. Like "Squid Game," other Korean dramas, also known as K-dramas, are having a moment. And whether you've watched a few or are just getting into them, we've got some recommendations. Jae-Ha Kim joins us now. She's a journalist and a K-drama fan. That's why she's here. Thanks for being with us.
NPR

'The Disney Revolt' details animators' 1941 strike against Disney

A new book by Jake Friedman documents a bitter strike in 1941 by Disney animators who wanted to unionize. The book is titled, The Disney Revolt: The Great Labor War of Animation's Golden Age. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. In the 1940s, one of Hollywood's most popular leading men had big ears,...
NPR

The Ukraine war means a potato chip company has to rethink its formula

War changes things, big things and little things, affecting life in ways you might never expect, even half a world away. That's been the case for Sarah Cohen. Cohen is the founder and CEO of Route 11 Potato Chips, a small company that makes hand-cooked kettle-style chips in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. When Cohen first heard about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, like much of the world, she thought it was awful but had little to do with her. She was wrong because not long after the invasion, she realized she wouldn't be getting her regular shipment of sunflower seed oil. That's because something like 80% of the world's sunflower seeds are grown in Ukraine and Russia, but Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine and blockade of the shipping lanes through the Black Sea has made the final product, sunflower seed oil, very hard to come by. And we're not telling a trade secret here. Sunflower oil was a crucial part of her chipmaking process.
NPR

'The Inheritors' delves into the lasting effects of the Apartheid in South Africa

It's been 28 years since apartheid ended in South Africa and the celebrated election of Nelson Mandela. But the country's people are still wrestling with the after-effects of white minority rule. A new book details how deeply decades of institutionalized racism etched itself into the psyches of South Africans. It's called "The Inheritors." It's by journalist Eve Fairbanks, a white woman who grew up in Virginia but spent years in South Africa getting to know the people whose stories are told in the book. I did ask her if she had any apprehension about writing about the lives of Black South Africans and white Afrikaners.
