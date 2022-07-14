ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Roseland residents upset with nonstop trucks rolling through the neighborhood

By Marie Saavedra
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEofV_0gg6Ql9P00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When you're driving and blow past a stop sign or disobey any traffic sign, you could expect that you might get pulled over.

Face some consequences.

So why are huge trucks in Roseland driving right past signs saying they can't be on the road? CBS 2's Marie Saavedra has the story.

Neighbors are demanding some consequences.

There's a little corner of Roseland, near 89th and Holland Road with passionate neighbors, who have a problem.

"At 6:00, 6:30, 7:00 in the morning, BLUM BLUM BLUM BLUM BLUM," lamented Deloris Bryant. "It shakes the pictures on my walls."

A part of it is home to companies hauling many things in many trucks, as seen on home security footage. Some of them are parked, not in lots, but on the side of 89th Street. And others cruise right down their residential blocks.

"They don't care about the people that live here, so yeah, I'm perturbed," said resident Ines Jackson.

Neighbors feel the companies don't care, because they're driving right past a handful of signs prohibiting trucks over five tons, and these are definitely over five tons. The group said it's raised the issue to their alderman and the city, but nothing's changed.

"I feel upset that our neighborhood has become decimated and taken advantage of like it has," added Bryant.

Still, never doubt the power of a camera. The day CBS 2 came to look at the issue, things started to happen.

First, two Chicago police officers who work this district showed up. Both were eager to listen to these neighbors, who hope police could start ticketing drivers ignoring the rules.

Then, one of the business owners stepped outside to talk to CBS 2  and we shared the residents' gripes, and he admitted to parking trucks on the side of the road. He said me that would stop.

It's a start.

"Our thing is to step up and enhance our community, not to tear it down, added another Roseland resident.

For the people asking the companies on the corner to follow the rules of the road. CBS 2 spoke with 21st Ward Alderman Howard Brookins, to ask how it's possible these trucks drive by the signs prohibiting them every day. He directed CBS 2 to the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT), and we're still waiting for answers.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

CTA employee found dead on Brown Line tracks in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA employee is dead after he was found on the tracks of the Brown Line overnight.The employee was found on the tracks at the LaSalle and Van Buren stop in the Loop around 1:48 a.m., according to police. Police say it appears the man may have made contact with the third rail.The death appears to be accidental, CTA said. Brown and Orange Line services are running with residual delays following the investigation. Customers can check for updates through the CTA website. In a statement, CTA says it is saddened by this tragic loss, and have extended their condolences to the employee's family and loved ones. They will be offering support services for employees affected by this tragedy.  
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

2 passengers die in early morning Bridgeview crash

A man and a woman were killed early Saturday morning when the passenger vehicle they were traveling in at speeds of more than 115 miles per hour crashed into a semi-truck at 79th Street and Roberts Road. Bridgeview police said the car was coming from the Palos area when it...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WGN News

Locals gather to protest police killing of Flossmoor woman

CHICAGO — A group gathered on the Chicago’s South Side Saturday to protest the recent police killing of two Black women. Local leaders with Black Lives Matter Chicago, SOUL and the Chicago Torture Justice Center organized the rally in Woodlawn in response to 22-year-old Jada Johnson being shot and killed by police in Fayetteville, NC […]
FLOSSMOOR, IL
WGN News

CTA employee found dead on train tracks, police say

CHICAGO — The body of a CTA employee was found unresponsive on the train tracks in the Loop, according to police. Police said the man’s body was found on the tracks on the 100 block of West Van Buren Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4 teens charged with carjacking man in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four teens are charged with carjacking a man in the Roseland neighborhood Friday afternoon. Three 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy are charged with aggravated Vehicular Hijacking with a firearm.The juveniles were arrested in the 11300 block of South Indiana Avenue around 2:52 p.m., according to police.They were identified as the offenders who forcefully took a vehicle by force from 32-year-old man moments earlier, in the 10800 block of South Eberhart Avenue.The offenders were placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly. Additional information was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Roseland#Chicago Police#Cbs 2
CBS Chicago

Police warn of series of armed robberies, carjackings throughout the city Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – A group of men went on a wild carjacking spree in eight incidents across Chicago in just over an hour Saturday morning. According to the Chicago Police Department, the robberies happened within minutes of each other in the Little Village, Noble Square, Roscoe Village, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and Wicker Park neighborhoods.  Police say the four or five men they are looking for started off in the 3300 block of West 31st Street around 6:30 a.m. That's when they robbed a man ordering from a food truck before getting into an Uber -- and carjacking that Uber driver. They then...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

About 18 cars set on fire in Archer Heights lot

CHICAGO (CBS) – About 18 vehicles were set ablaze in an Archer Heights lot late Wednesday night. The Chicago Fire and Police departments were called to what was reported as a repossession lot sometime after 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of S. Kilbourn Avenue, according to the agencies.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGN Radio

Is there a racist pattern of gun arrests in Chicago?

Takenya Nixon, assistant public defender with the Cook County Public Defenders, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels there’s a racist pattern with gun arrests in Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago teens take part in 'No More Violence Day'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a full day of musicians, speakers and basketball in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood Saturday. Dozens of players took part in a hoops tournament to cap off what organizers call No More Violence Day. The morning began with the sixth annual Born 2 Win CHAMPS Mentoring conference. The goal is to empower teens and set them up for success. Aside from the conference, CHAMPS mentors hold regular gathers and make school appearances to help young men of color in Chicago. 
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Violence: At Least 2 Killed, 8 Injured in Weekend Shootings Thus Far

At least two people have been killed and eight have been injured, including a 14-year-old boy, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities say. In the most recent fatal shooting, a 56-year-old man was fatally shot at approximately 5:17 p.m. in the 600 block of South California Ave., authorities said. The victim was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle pulled up, an unknown person inside produced a weapon and fired shots. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Street Closures Begin For Lollapalooza Weeks Ahead of Chicago's Biggest Music Festival

Street closures for Lollapalooza have begun in Chicago to prepare for the city's largest music festival, which is set to take place the last weekend of July. Lollapalooza, hitting Grant Park July 28-31, will shut down streets, curb lanes and sidewalks through the beginning of August to both get ready for and clean up after the festival, according to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire burns through house in Spring Gove

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters are responding to a an extra-alarm house fire in Spring Grove. Fire officials said the fire started just before 3 a.m. on Wilmot Road at Main Street. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 said the house was destroyed and burned down completely. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 
SPRING GROVE, IL
wjol.com

Early morning chase by Joliet Police includes drones and K-9s

Joliet Police took out all the stops after an early morning car, and foot chase forced the department to deploy drones and K-9s in an effort to find the suspects who had fled into a residential area. On Friday morning, just before 1:45 am, Joliet Police saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Collings Street and Ward Avenue. Officers followed the vehicles to Garnsey Avenue and Ohio Street when a Lincoln Zephyr and a Nissan Altima ran the stop sign at the intersection. Officers attempted to pull over the Lincoln, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. This pursuit was quickly terminated near Benton Street and Eastern Avenue due to safety risks resulting from the vehicle’s reckless driving. A short time later, Officers located the Lincoln near Benton Street and Michigan Place, which appeared to be disabled.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy