Round Lake Beach, IL

Father charged with drowning three children in Round Lake Beach pleads not guilty

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

Round Lake Beach man charged with killing three children pleads not guilty

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Round Lake Beach man who was charged with drowning his three children last month pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Jason Karels, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on July 6 on nine counts of first-degree murder, according to a Lake County State's Attorney's Office news release. Prosecutors said Karels was being charged with three different counts of first-degree murder for each of the children that he killed.

Karels was arrested on June 13 near Joliet following a 17-minuted pursuit by Illinois State troopers. The chase led to Karels' vehicle to crash near Interstate 80 and Water Street in Joliet.

While being removed from the car, Karels made statements to police officers about his role in the death of his three children.

That day, police responded to a home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane in Round Lake Beach after receiving a request for a well-being check from the children's mother, who was supposed to pick them up from their estranged father, according to Round Lake Police Chief Gilbert Rivera.

Three children - 5-year-old Bryant, 3-year-old Cassidy, and 2-year-old Gideon - were found dead in their father's Round Lake Beach home on June 13, 2022, and their father has now been charged with their murders after police say he confessed to drowning them. CBS Chicago

When police entered the home, they found three children, Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3, and Gideon, 2, dead inside.

The Lake County Coroner's Office later determined the cause of their deaths to be drowning.

Officers on the scene found a note from Karels that said "If I can't have them, neither can you," prosecutors said.

Rivera said the children were on a weekend visit with their father at the time and their mother had been planning to pick them up from a doctor's visit. The two parents shared custody of the children.

Karels is being held at the Lake County Jail without the possibility of cash bond.

He is set to appear back in court on Oct. 7 for a case management conference.

Police warn of series of armed robberies, carjackings throughout the city Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – A group of men went on a wild carjacking spree in eight incidents across Chicago in just over an hour Saturday morning. According to the Chicago Police Department, the robberies happened within minutes of each other in the Little Village, Noble Square, Roscoe Village, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and Wicker Park neighborhoods.  Police say the four or five men they are looking for started off in the 3300 block of West 31st Street around 6:30 a.m. That's when they robbed a man ordering from a food truck before getting into an Uber -- and carjacking that Uber driver. They then...
CHICAGO, IL
