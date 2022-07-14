ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Trial for ComEd bribery case involving longtime allies of former Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan delayed

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqCrC_0gg6QjNx00

Delay in trial for Madigan allies charged in ComEd briber scheme 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) – The case involving four longtime allies of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, has been delayed due to a scheduling conflict.

The four defendants, former ComEd lobbyist and Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd vice president and later lobbyist John Hooker, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty, were accused of arranging favors for Madigan in exchange for favorable treatment.

They were supposed to stand trial in September, but the judge overseeing the case is also assigned to the trial of R. Kelly .

Delays in that case knocked the ComEd case off the courts 2022 docket.

The trial is scheduled to start March 6, 2023.

Madigan himself pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering charges earlier this year. He was charged with 22 counts, most of which carry up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted. The charges included racketeering conspiracy and individual counts of using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, wire fraud, and attempted extortion.

Madigan served as state representative representing the 22nd state House District; committeeman for the 13th Ward in Chicago; chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party and the 13th Ward Democratic Organization, and a partner at the Chicago law firm Madigan & Getzendanner.

The charges said Madigan and his "Madigan Enterprise" abused these positions for personal gain.

Comments / 13

Jake Bohannan
2d ago

Justice delayed is justice denied!!!Prolong it and it gets watered down!!He’ll get off or a very slight sentence?

Reply
19
Hex46
2d ago

everyone notice how this is staying off the local chicago /Illinois news? no coverage whatsoever

Reply
12
Hotwater Nurse
2d ago

waiting for pritxker indictments for his family trust investing in state contracts that the state paid 2.8 BILLION DOLLARS ❗❗❗

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Trial In ComEd Bribery Case Moved To March

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows the the Senate chamber at the State Capitol, in Springfield Ill. t was a big year in the Illinois statehouse with lawmakers ending an historic budget impasse and approving an income tax hike, overhauling how public schools get funding and allowing automatic voter registration. Now, a fresh set of 215 laws takes effect Jan. 1, 2018. The laws cover numerous topics, including the expansion of taxpayer-funded abortions, celebrating Barack Obama's presidency, allowing tax credits for private school scholarships, criminal justice reforms and a circus-related ban. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
SPRINGFIELD, IL
POLITICO

A progressive bump in the burbs

TGIF, Illinois. It’s Block Party weekend and I’m gearing up for the jello shots. Progressives had a moment during last month’s primaries. A notable victor was Abdelnasser Rashid, who if elected in November would become the first Palestinian and first Muslim American elected to the Illinois House of Representatives.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WGN Radio

Is there a racist pattern of gun arrests in Chicago?

Takenya Nixon, assistant public defender with the Cook County Public Defenders, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels there’s a racist pattern with gun arrests in Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
KCAU 9 News

Man sought in shooting of Chicago officer arrested in Iowa

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 28-year-old suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer is in custody in Iowa. Burlington police say Jabari Edwards, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday in Burlington. He was wanted in Cook County, Illinois, on warrants charging two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
BURLINGTON, IA
vandaliaradio.com

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Bailey says he works to stay away from negative campaigning

Republican State Senator and Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey made a stop on Monday at the Fayette County Fair and talked on several topics around his run for Illinois Governor. Negative campagning, especially when it comes to the commercials that run in a campaign, has become the norm. But, Senator Bailey says he works to stay away from that.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
Person
Michael Madigan
CBS Chicago

Activist slams Chicago police officer who hit her for resigning before potential termination

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago activist criticized the Chicago police officer who was caught on camera hitting her during a protest in July 2020 for resigning before facing possible discipline.Video from that protest showed Officer Nicholas Jovanovich hitting a cell phone out of the hand of Miracle Boyd.The phone ended up hitting Boyd in the mouth, knocking out her front teeth.Boyd spoke out on Friday after learning the officer recently resigned from the police force, instead of facing a possible firing."Yet again, CPD served a miscarriage of justice to myself and the Black and brown youth across the country," Boyd said. "Police Officer Nicholas Jovanovich has chosen to escape accountability after patrolling our neighborhoods for more than a year after assaulting me."Jovanovich was facing possible termination after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, but quit instead this week.The incident took place during a protest that turned violent when demonstrators tried to pull down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2Now

Illinois man sentenced, fined for COVID-19 loan fraud

SPRINGFIELD, IL –A Springfield, IL man was sentenced Tuesday to six months of home confinement, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $50,000 restitution for wire fraud and theft of government property. Thalamus Alexander, Jr., 27, fraudulently obtained an Economic Injury Disaster Loan...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comed#Bribery#Illinois House#Madigan Getzendanner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin partnering to increase abortion access

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Planned Parenthood organizations in Illinois and Wisconsin are joining forces to increase abortion access.The partnership comes after lawmakers in Wisconsin enacted strict limitations on abortions. Due to a Wisconsin law passed before the Civil War, abortions in the state were forced to stop immediately almost three weeks ago.  The Wisconsin Attorney General is challenging it, but right now abortion providers face prosecution. Right now - doctors in Wisconsin can only terminate a pregnancy if the mother's life is in danger. But with questions even about that - many doctors are still unclear on what services they can offer.It's...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy