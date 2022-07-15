ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance for rain overnight

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUS6T_0gg6QiVE00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns Friday 02:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a dry evening, clouds have been increasing and there is a chance for rain overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5T46_0gg6QiVE00
CBS 2

Rain and storms will be likely for Friday, starting in the pre-dawn hours and lasting through Friday evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s. A few storms could be strong, producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YELkG_0gg6QiVE00
CBS 2
CBS 2

Mostly cloudy and warmer for Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers will be possible Saturday, then scattered rain chances for Saturday night. Scattered showers and storms for Sunday with highs around 80 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sks49_0gg6QiVE00
CBS 2

Rainfall amounts over the next 3 days could add up to one to two inches, with isolated three inches possible in some locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZVYP_0gg6QiVE00
CBS 2

Turning hotter and drier next workweek with the return of highs in the 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7INr_0gg6QiVE00
CBS 2

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A shower or storm possible after 3 a.m. Low 65°

FRIDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. High 78°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for showers. High 87°

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies and showers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies and a few showers are in store for the Chicago area through the weekend. Expect cloudy skies, spotty showers and a low temperature of 68 degrees Saturday. Sunday also brings possible showers. High temperatures will reach 81 degrees. Conditions will be warmer and drier next week. High swill be near 90 as lots of sunshine returns. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Storms on the horizon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With low pressure still to our west, widespread showers linger for Friday afternoon.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, eventually become more scattered in nature by dinner time. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible. Drying takes place with sunset.Weekend rain chances look less impressive. Temps will be slightly cooler than average. Look for it to heat up next week.TONIGHT: Showers taper off. Low 68.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance for showers. High 84.SUNDAY: A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 80.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An unsettled few days are ahead with several rain chances through the weekend.Friday's temperatures will be in the upper 70s with rain and thunderstorms. Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 80sScattered showers wrap up on Sunday.  
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Radar: Track Rain and Storms as They Move Through Your Area

With rain and isolated storms moving across the Chicago area Friday, how can you tell when the rain is expected to start, stop or possibly even get worse in your area?. Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar. Any storms that do develop could bring heavy...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
FanSided

Is Chicago PD filmed in Chicago?

Chicago PD takes place on the streets of the Windy City. The look and feel of the setting is crucial to the show, to the extent that its practically its own character. Most shows, however, regardless of where they’re set, are filmed in either Los Angeles or Vancouver. It...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

It’s been 10 years since Chicago has recorded an official triple-digit high. Is that a record?

It’s been 10 years since Chicago has recorded an official triple-digit high. Is that a record?. It is not. There have been four other equal or longer periods. Chicago’s last 100 was 10 years ago on July 6, 2012, when the mercury hit 103. It was the city’s third consecutive 100 preceded by highs of 102 and 103 on July 4-5. The city’s longest streak was about 15.5 years from the start of the city’s temperature records on Nov. 1, 1871, to the city’s very first triple-digit highs of back-to back 100s on July 16-17, 1887. The next longest break was just shy of 12 years from a 101 on August 12, 1918, to a high of 101 on July 19, 1930. The third was a little less than 11 years from a 100 on September 7, 1961, to a 101 on June 27, 1971. Tying the current decade-long break was a 10-year period from a 103 on July 21, 1901, to a 100 on July 3, 1911.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dangerous currents expected Wednesday afternoon on Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Stay out of Lake Michigan this afternoon, even if you're an experienced swimmer. That's the warning for beachgoers along the lakefront, where the National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement from 3 p.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday. High waves and dangerous currents are expected...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Ramon
thelansingjournal.com

On a Friday evening in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (July 15, 2022) – Friday’s much-needed rainfall impacted a number of events in Lansing, but organizers and participants made adjustments and still enjoyed the evening. American Legion Post 697 is located at 18255 Grant Street in Lansing. The bar is located in the bottom floor of...
LANSING, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Cbs 2 Rain#Cbs 2 Turning
CBS Chicago

Chicago teens take part in 'No More Violence Day'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a full day of musicians, speakers and basketball in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood Saturday. Dozens of players took part in a hoops tournament to cap off what organizers call No More Violence Day. The morning began with the sixth annual Born 2 Win CHAMPS Mentoring conference. The goal is to empower teens and set them up for success. Aside from the conference, CHAMPS mentors hold regular gathers and make school appearances to help young men of color in Chicago. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA employee found dead on Brown Line tracks in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA employee is dead after he was found on the tracks of the Brown Line overnight.The employee was found on the tracks at the LaSalle and Van Buren stop in the Loop around 1:48 a.m., according to police. Police say it appears the man may have made contact with the third rail.The death appears to be accidental, CTA said. Brown and Orange Line services are running with residual delays following the investigation. Customers can check for updates through the CTA website. In a statement, CTA says it is saddened by this tragic loss, and have extended their condolences to the employee's family and loved ones. They will be offering support services for employees affected by this tragedy.  
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

These are the best restaurants for breakfast in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago’s new underground rat tour

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Underground Chicago Tour (Plus Rats!) Takes Visitors On A Stroll Through Chicago’s Underbelly: The man behind Chicago’s Ugly Buildings tour was inspired by a client whose young cousin wanted a tour that focused on rats.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Is there a racist pattern of gun arrests in Chicago?

Takenya Nixon, assistant public defender with the Cook County Public Defenders, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels there’s a racist pattern with gun arrests in Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Illinois

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Chicago is the most supernatural city in Illinois. It clocked in at 495 total sightings,...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy