The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just two short months away from launching on Amazon Prime Video. Anticipation is high for the Lord of the Rings prequel series, which will be set at the start of the Second Age — thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Amazon is dropping more teaser material as we approach the release date, and we're piecing together the new portrayal of Middle-earth.

