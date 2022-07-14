ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

Westford Police hosts National Night Out this August

By WestfordCAT Staff
westfordcat.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFORD — National Night Out returns this August at Westford Academy – complete with food trucks and prizes. Established in 1984, the National Night Out campaign was created as a partnership between law enforcement and communities to promote neighborhood camaraderie to build community and reduce crime. As of 2022, 38...

westfordcat.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing Wakefield man

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing Wakefield man that was last seen on Saturday morning. Wakefield Police say 38-year-old Robert Cardavelli was spotted walking away from his home on Richardson Avenue on July 16 around 2:00 a.m. He is 6′0″, 130 pounds with a short brown...
WAKEFIELD, MA
Wilmington Apple

ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICER: Bear Sighted In Woburn St. & High St. Area

WILMINGTON, MA — We have received several reports of a bear sighting in the Woburn St / High St area. We ask residents to remove any bird feeders as well as secure any and all trash barrels. Under no circumstances should you approach. Leave it be and let it go on it’s way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westford, MA
Society
City
Westford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Wilmington Apple

Davis Begins Construction At 38 Upton Drive In Wilmington

BOSTON, MA — The Davis Companies (“Davis”) recently announced that construction for a new ground up industrial/distribution campus has begun at Upton Crossing in Wilmington, MA. Upon completion in early Q1 2023, 38 Upton Drive will consist of 214,440 square feet of manufacturing, industrial, and distribution space across two Class A buildings. 38 Upton Drive offers premier tenants the ability to establish a highly accessible workplace with both buildings being located just off of Exit 35 on I-93 north.
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westford Academy#National Night Out#Westford Police#Drug Enforcement Agency
NECN

Man Pulled From Water at Mass. Reservation Dies

A man has died after being pulled from the water at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, officials said. Massachusetts State Police responded to the recreational area around 5:20 p.m. Sunday for a call of a person in distress in Upper Pond. The Saugus police and fire departments, as well...
SAUGUS, MA
CBS Boston

Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

3 people in Everett hospitalized for significant burns

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people in Everett were taken to the hospital on Saturday to be treated for burn injuries. Emergency crews were originally called to Gledhill Ave. sometime on Saturday afternoon for an incident there. 7NEWS learned that three people were hospitalized for significant burns, but are expected...
EVERETT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: Black Bear Sighted; Planning Board Member Resigns

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Lynn man pulled from Saugus lake has died

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man pulled from a Saugus lake at the Breakheart Reservation Sunday has died. The man has been identified as Maynor Salas Lopez of Lynn, according to the State Police. A preliminary investigation suggests that Lopez, who was at Breakheart with his family, entered Silver...
SAUGUS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bus drives through Massachusetts restaurant on Route 1

A restaurant was damaged, and a driver injured after a bus crashed into a restaurant Saturday. According to Police Chief William Brooks, late last night at approximately 10:20 p.m., there was a crash at the Château Restaurant on Route 1 in Norwood. Apparently, an empty school bus was leaving...
NORWOOD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police pull body from Boston Harbor

BOSTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was pulled from the Boston Harbor Saturday morning, police said. Police were called to 65 East India Row around 9:08 a.m. for a report of a person in the water. The Boston Fire Department helped police pull the person from...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Dogs left in hot cars during Mansfield concert

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Several people are facing animal cruelty charges for leaving their dogs in hot cars during a concert in Mansfield Thursday night. Police said three dogs, Charlie, Lucky, and LuLu, were removed from cars that didn’t have adequate ventilation or water. The temperature before the...
MANSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy