Akron, OH

New video shows Akron protests turned violent, leading to downtown curfew

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 2 days ago

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: July 15, 2022

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Anchor Bar in Buffalo, NY, the home of the original buffalo wing. A summer destination for the whole family! B. A. Sweetie Candy Company is located on Brookpark Road in Cleveland. Boss ChickNBeer. It’s Food Truck Friday! To learn more...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox 8 Jukebox: Funkology

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Margaret Daykin) — Funkology is a popular Cleveland-based cover band that aims to take audiences ‘on a musical journey’. The band has been entertaining crowds since 2007 and performs a wide variety of music including Motown, Country, Disco and Classic Rock. Funkology has performed on Fox 8 News in the Morning many times over the years and we always enjoy when the band visits. To see the band’s full schedule click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

A Sweet Spot

A summer destination for the whole family! B. A. Sweetie Candy Company is located on Brookpark Road in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Comfortable Friday, but showers return this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Lower humidity levels will continue to stick around through the end of the work week as high pressure keeps our skies dry and clear. Another dry and nice day tomorrow with highs back in the 80s. The heat returns this weekend with the chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Summertime Keto Snacks

Summer cheeses & more! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Ashland, Norton and Fairlawn.
ASHLAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Summer Styles

Cleveland's source for news, weather, Browns, Guardians, and Cavs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Help your heart — Get more sleep!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Margaret Daykin) — New recommendations from the American Heart Association suggest getting more sleep can help improve your cardiovascular health. Dr. Marc Gillinov is the Chairman of the Department of Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Hospitals and he explains why ‘sleep’ has been added to the AHA’s list of factors that affect heart health. The AHA list includes diet, exercise, tobacco use, weight, cholesterol, blood sugar levels, blood pressure and now SLEEP.

