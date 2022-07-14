ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians place Aaron Civale on IL with sprained right wrist

By TOM WITHERS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKDMB_0gg6INsP00
1 of 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron’s Civale’s right wrist isn’t right.

Cleveland placed Civale on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a sprained wrist, which the starting pitcher injured while throwing a curveball and pitching just one inning Wednesday night in a loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Manager Terry Francona said an MRI revealed swelling in a ligament in Civale’s wrist. He’ll need several weeks to recover.

“They termed it mild, which is good,” Francona said before the Guardians opened a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers. “Nothing structurally, by that I mean bones or anything like that.”

Francona said Civale will see orthopedist Dr. Thomas Graham next week to determine the best course of action.

Civale, who spent time earlier this season on the IL with a strained glute muscle, threw 20 pitches before leaving the game. Francona said Civale felt pain after throwing an early curve.

Francona said Civale’s wrist first bothered him after a July 2 start against the New York Yankees, and he underwent tests.

“It showed a little bit of swelling but he was OK and yesterday I think it was more when he wasn’t pitching he felt it,” Francona said. “But then on that one breaking ball he definitely felt something different and so that’s when things got in motion there.”

Last season, Civale was leading the AL in wins when a sprained right middle finger sidelined him for 2 1/2 months. He finished 12-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 21 starts.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 2-5 with a 6.17 ERA in 12 games this season.

To take Civale’s roster spot, the Guardians selected the contract of left-hander Tanner Tully from Triple-A Columbus.

In other moves, the club claimed left-hander Kirk McCarty off waivers from Baltimore and optioned him to Columbus.

Outfielder Oscar Mercado, who was been released and claimed several times this season, cleared waivers and also was assigned to the Clippers.

Left-hander Alex Young was designated for assignment.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Willi Castro out of Detroit's Saturday lineup versus Guardians

Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro is not starting in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will sit on the bench after Harold Castro was moved to third base and Spencer Torkelson was positioned at first. According to Baseball Savant on 166 batted balls this season, Castro has accounted for...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Red Sox 2B Trevor Story to IL with bruised right hand

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a bruised right hand. Story’s IL stint is retroactive to Thursday, two days after he was struck on the hand while swinging at a pitch from Tampa Bay’s Corey Kluber. He’ll be eligible to return July 24 against Toronto for Boston’s third game after the All-Star break. Catcher Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take Story’s roster spot prior to a game at Yankee Stadium. Story said Saturday afternoon that his hand was improving, and manager Alex Cora said Story planned to test his hand by taking batting practice about 90 minutes before first pitch against the AL East-leading Yankees.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Associated Press

Giants play the Brewers leading series 2-1

Milwaukee Brewers (50-42, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (47-43, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (8-3, 2.82 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -176, Brewers +150; over/under is 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Luke Maile in Guardians' Saturday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. In 100 plate appearances this season, Maile has a .174 batting average with a .537 OPS,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Astros and Athletics play to determine series winner

Oakland Athletics (31-61, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (59-31, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adam Oller (0-0); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-2, 3.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Oscar Mercado
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges sitting for Guardians on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Hedges is being replaced behind the plate by Luke Maile versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. In 179 plate appearances this season, Hedges has a .172 batting average with a .497 OPS,...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Mets visit the Cubs on 4-game road win streak

New York Mets (58-34, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-57, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (5-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-1, 3.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -255, Cubs +209; over/under is 7...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Goldschmidt, Pujols lift Cardinals to 11-3 win over Reds

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 300th career homer and drove in three runs, Albert Pujols reached another milestone and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-3 on Saturday. Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the second inning was his 20th this season and first since June 27. “I don’t get too caught up in numbers. I try and show up every day and prepare and whatever happens, happens,” Goldschmidt said. “I try and do my part. I’m glad to help us win today.” Now in his 12th major league season and a seven-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Goldschmidt became the 153rd player to reach 300 homers. He has 997 RBIs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#The Detroit Tigers#The New York Yankees
The Associated Press

Hernandez leads the Columbus Crew against Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (7-7-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (6-5-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -123, FC Cincinnati +303, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Cucho Hernandez leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Cincinnati after scoring two goals against D.C....
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Guardians Prospects To Look Out For At MLB Futures Game

The All-Star game isn’t the only mid-season fixture Guardians fans should tune into. On Saturday, the MLB will hold its Futures Game. The Futures Game is an opportunity to showcase some of the best prospects in baseball. And this season, Cleveland is sending two players to the big game:...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Nembhard, Mobley lead Cavs past Hawks 94-90 in Summer League

LAS VEGAS (AP) — RJ Nembhard Jr. had 16 points and six assists, Isaiah Mobley added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Atlanta Hawks 94-90 on Saturday in the NBA Summer League. Mobley, a second-round pick in this year’s draft, grabbed six rebounds on the offensive end and added four assists for the Cavaliers (3-2). Fellow second-rounder Luke Travers pitched in with 14 points and five boards. Cam Young scored 15 points. First-round pick Ochai Agbaji did not play. Tyrese Martin scored 21 to top the Hawks (2-3). Chaundee Brown Jr. added 17 points. Chris Clemons finished with 16 points, while Tyson Etienne scored 13. Atlanta’s top pick A.J. Griffin — 17th overall — did not play.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Trea's 2 HRs send Dodgers past Angels 7-1 for series sweep

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Freeway Series on Saturday night and cruised back home from Orange County to begin a well-earned vacation. That bus ride is only about 35 miles. The distance between the Los Angeles metroplex’s two teams felt closer to 35 light years after the rolling Dodgers wrecked the reeling Angels once again. Trea Turner hit two homers and drove in three runs, Freddie Freeman got his 1,000th career RBI in his childhood ballpark, and the Dodgers rolled into the All-Star break with a 7-1 victory and a combined 22-3 demolition of their nearest rivals. Max Muncy hit a three-run homer moments after Turner’s two-run shot in the third inning for the Dodgers, who have won 15 of 17. They’ve won 60 games before the All-Star break for the fifth time in franchise history, and nothing suggests the Dodgers will slow down before October.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
The Associated Press

Rodríguez sparks Inter Miami to 3-2 victory over Charlotte

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Emerson Rodríguez’s first goal of the season came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and Inter Miami CF rallied from two goals down to beat Charlotte FC 3-2 on Saturday night after a lengthy weather delay. Inter Miami (7-9-4) trailed 2-0 at halftime and didn’t get on the scoreboard until Robert Taylor’s goal in the 59th minute. Gonzalo Higuaín scored the equalizer 13 minutes later. Gregore de Magalhães Silva had assists on both goals. Higuaín, who has scored in two straight matches, has four goals on the year. Taylor notched his third. Yordy Reyna gave Charlotte (8-11-2) a 1-0 lead in the 1st minute and finished off a brace in the 42nd minute with his first two goals of the season. Inter Miami outshot Charlotte 15-4 with a 7-3 edge in shots on goal.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Lions kicking off 2nd training camp with coach Dan Campbell

DETROIT LIONS (3-13-1) CAMP SITE: Allen Park, Michigan LAST YEAR: Detroit lost its first eight games under first-year coach Dan Campbell and rookie general manager Brad Holmes, failing to win until Week 13. The Lions had a relatively encouraging 3-3 finish, ending with their worst record since going 2-14 in 2009. Rookie OT Penei Sewell, drafted No. 7 overall, and fourth-round receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had solid seasons and provided hope for the future. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DE Aidan Hutchinson, No. 2 overall pick, WR Jameson Williams, No. 12 overall, DE Josh Paschal, No. 46 overall, WR DJ Chark Jr., S DeShon Elliott, LBs Jarrad Davis, CB Mike Hughes.
DETROIT, MI
ClevelandBaseballInsider

Guardians Farm Report: Benson Homers In Second Straight Game Extending His On Base Streak To 28 Games

All seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Thursday including a double header for Double-A Akron. Cleveland Guardians 24-year-old RHP prospect Peyton Battenfield was sensational Thursday night for Columbus in his best outing of the season. Battenfield threw eight scoreless innings allowing just three hits striking out six and did not walk a single batter. He would pick up his sixth win on the season and lower his ERA to 2.91 on the year.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

996K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy