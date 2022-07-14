ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Police searching for stabbing suspect in Boise

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect is 41-year-old Ryan McCabe. He...

www.ktvb.com

KTVB

Suspect in custody after Canyon County deputy involved in Nampa shooting

NAMPA, Idaho — A man suspected of shooting a driver Wednesday in Nampa, and was later shot by a Canyon County deputy, is back in police custody after being treated at the hospital. The Nampa Police Department (NPD) is leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigation, and has released...
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

South Idaho Teen With Special Needs Reported Missing

UPDATE: It has been reported that the young girl has been found deceased. Our prayers go out to the family involved in this tragic occurrence. Original Story: An Idaho Facebook page devoted to missing juveniles throughout the state has recently shared information about a 17-year-old girl with down syndrome. Her sister claims she hasn't heard from her in over a week.
CALDWELL, ID
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Two serious crashes on Highway 16 near Emmett within two days

EMMETT, Idaho — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after the second serious crash in two days on Idaho Highway 16 near Emmett. Idaho State Police said two vehicles, including a commercial truck, were involved in Thursday's crash, which occurred at milepost 110, near Jackass Gulch Road just south of Emmett. The condition of the injured person has not been released.
EMMETT, ID
#Police#Tattoos#Violent Crime
btimesherald.com

A mother and daughter were found deceased near the county line

On Thursday, July 7, a Silvies Ranch employee located a 2004 Toyota van with a deceased individual inside of it. The van was located just inside of Grant County, near the Grant/Harney county line. After conducting an initial investigation, law enforcement located a second body inside of the vehicle. The...
CALDWELL, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Judge allows Boise mass stabbing civil suit to move ahead

After years of waiting, the mother of a three-year-old child slashed to death by a homeless California man can now move forward with a civil lawsuit against him and others. Timmy Kinner was sentenced last June to more than two consecutive life sentences for the killing of Ruya Kadir at her own birthday party and the stabbing of eight others at an apartment complex on Wiley Lane in 2018.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Lori Vallow's attorneys ask grand jury indictment to be returned for clarification

BOISE, Idaho — Defense attorneys for Lori Vallow filed three motions on her behalf this week, including asking that the grand jury indictment be returned for clarification. In the motion, attorney's asked whether it is prudent to continue to seek the penalty and set the ground for objections when it comes to Lori and Chad's joint trial.
BOISE, ID
Public Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed, One injured in Crash Near Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another injured in a three vehicle crash early Wednesday morning near Emmett. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 6:15 a.m. just south of Emmett on State Highway 16 where a Saturn Vue crossed the center line and side swiped a Dodge 1500 pickup. A 40-year-old man from Emmett driving the Saturn died from his injuries. The driver of the Dodge, also a 40-year-old from Emmett, was taken to an area hospital. A Ford van being driven by a 21-year-old woman struck debris from the initial crash, the driver did not need medical attention. The crash blocked traffic for about three hours. The crash remains under investigation.
EMMETT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho mother and daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A missing Idaho mother and her daughter were found deceased in Grant County, eastern Oregon, according to Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram. Ingram says, “Preliminary information shows it appears to be a murder suicide by gunshot.”. In a statement posted to Facebook Friday, police said, “Gabby and Dawna have...
KTVB

ITD plans to expedite start of Highway 16 environmental study

BOISE, Idaho — Two serious car wrecks occurred on State Highway 16 near Emmett in back-to-back days. Wednesday's wreck killed a 40-year-old man, while Thursday's wreck sent one person to the hospital. Highway 16 is largely a one-lane highway with a few exceptions for passing lanes, according to Idaho Transportation Department Public Information Officer, Jillian Garrigues.
EMMETT, ID
