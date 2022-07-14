KARE 11 Investigates: Message from the grave leads family to fulfill loved one’s final wish
KARE
2 days ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — Bruce Lundmark’s family is making good on his last wishes. As his brother went through Lundmark’s belongings following his death three years ago, he found a note that read, “if I die, sue the (expletive) out of the Beltrami jail.”. A...
FISHER, Minn. (KFGO) – A Horace, North Dakota man escaped injury but his pickup was destroyed by fire. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jason Remarke was driving on Highway 220 near Fisher when lightning struck his truck. When East Grand Forks firefighters arrived shortly before 5...
(Bemidji, MN) -- Officials are investigating after a dead body was found in a northern Minnesota lake. A Department of Natural Resources biologist discovered the body floating in Lake Bemidji on Wednesday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said officers recovered clothing and personal items on the shoreline near where the body was found.
Officials in Polk County were called to a vehicle fire yesterday following an apparent lightning strike. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire officials responded to the scene in rural Fisher just before 7pm to find the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. It was determined that lightning had struck a Dodge pickup driven by Jason David Remarke, 48, out of Horace, North Dakota. Remarke suffered no apparent injury.
Thief River Falls police have been investigating a series of break-ins along the 1500 block of Highway 1 East. Police were called on a report “someone broke into the residence” on the evening of July 12th. Police reported earlier this week that officers responded to a call at...
Injuries were reported in a single vehicle accident Thursday in Beltrami County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 23 year old woman, and a 30 year old woman were injured when the eastbound 2006 Mercury Milan, in which they were passengers, left Highway 1 at Wheat Road in Quiring Township, and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its roof. Both were taken to Sanford Bemidji, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Both had been consuming alcohol, prior to the accident, and both were wearing seat-belts.
On Sunday, July 10 at 5:00 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of 260th Street SW and 170th Avenue SW (East of Gentilly) for a single-vehicle crash. Deputies were advised that there were two people inside the vehicle. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a single vehicle in the east ditch of 260th Street SW. The vehicle appeared to have hit the culvert. The driver and passenger were checked out by the Crookston Area Ambulance. Both driver and passenger refused further medical treatment.
