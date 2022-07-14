80 for Brady: Patriots Reunion Headed to Big Screen

Tom Brady is gone and Rob Gronkowski has retired and Julian Edelman is in limbo, but in 2023 they'll be reunited as New England Patriots.

Not on the football field, but rather the big screen.

Brady and his loyal teammates will be paired in Paramount’s 80 for Brady, a comedy that the quarterback is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Gronkowski, Edelman and former Patriots' receiver Danny Amendola will have cameo roles.

Based on a true story, 80 for Brady is about four life-long girlfriends and Brady fans in their 80s who travel to the Super Bowl to see him on the field. The four women are played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin.

The movie is set in 2017, so Brady plays himself at the memorable Super Bowl LI, where he was named MVP after leading his team to the largest comeback victory in Super Bowl history. The Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit over the Atlanta Falcons to win 34-28 in overtime, the only time in history a Super Bowl has been decided in extra time.

Gronkowski, Amendola and Edelman were all part of that championship team.

“We’ve been part of a lot of battles together,” Brady said. “We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

Brady played for the Patriots from 2000-2019, winning six Super Bowls in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019. All four players overlapped on the team for a handful of years, with Gronkowski playing in New England from 2010-2018, Edelman from 2009-2020 and Amendola from 2013-2017.

“The costume team did an incredible job of keeping everything as authentic as possible,” Brady said. “They had amazing attention to detail, even matching old team locker room photos to make sure we were recreating the scenes exactly as they were.”

To recreate that 2017 season, Edelman even had to grow out his iconic bushy beard.

“When Danny, Jules, Gronk and I were on set wearing our old uniforms, it was such a great flashback,” he said. “Like deja vu all over again.”

Brady is producing 80 for Brady through his content company, 199 Productions.