Minneapolis, MN

Report: The Vikings Bringing Back TE Kyle Rudolph is 'Not Off the Table'

By Will Ragatz
 2 days ago

Could a reunion with one of the most popular Vikings players of the 2010s be in store ahead of this year's training camp?

Tight end Kyle Rudolph, who spent last season with the Giants after a decade in Minnesota, is a free agent. The 32-year-old has interest from multiple teams, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, and a return to Minnesota is "not off the table."

"Free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph has interest from multiple teams ahead of training camp," Fowler tweeted on Thursday. "The Bucs have been involved, I'm told, and a reunion with the Vikings is not off the table. This situation should crystallize some time before camps open."

Rudolph was released by the Vikings in March 2021 in an unsurprising move that created some cap space at the time. He had a pedestrian season with the Giants, starting 13 games and catching 26 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown. Still, he's a big red zone target, an experienced route-runner and blocker, and a good leader in the locker room. His NFL career isn't over yet.

Would bringing Rudolph back make sense for the Vikings? It might. Starting TE Irv Smith Jr. returns from injury as a breakout candidate this year, but the depth behind him is very shaky. Johnny Mundt, the No. 2 TE on the depth chart, is a blocking specialist with nine career receptions. Ben Ellefson is a similar type of player, and he has just one career catch. Zach Davidson and rookie Nick Muse are recent Day 3 draft picks who have yet to play in an NFL game.

Signing Rudolph, presumably on a cheap one-year deal, would raise the floor of the Vikings' tight end room slightly. As long as he's just a backup and red zone specialist who doesn't take away from Smith's usage, he could be a beneficial pickup. Rudolph and his family still live in Minnesota and remain active in the community.

The Vikings aren't the only team interested in his services, though. The opportunity to go to Tampa and catch passes from Tom Brady might be pretty appealing to Rudolph, and there's an opportunity for playing time there with Rob Gronkowski retired and O.J. Howard gone.

We'll see how it plays out.

Rudolph was drafted by the Vikings out of Notre Dame in 2011 and had a strong ten-year run in Minnesota. He made two Pro Bowls, compiled 4,488 yards and 48 touchdown catches, and was a multiple-time nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. His work with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital has been nothing short of incredible.

Bringing "Rudy" back would be fun for fans and good for the locker room, and he might still be able to help the Vikings win games in 2022, which is what matters most.

