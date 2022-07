Karen Horner, the director of the Park County Library, spoke about all the different programs that are offered by the library system with locations in Cody, Powell and Meeteetse. Some of the offerings coming up are video games and Roku devices so you can play and binge watch your favorite series. Karen also spoke about how the renovation of the Powell library is going. The architects are the same ones who renovated the UW library.

PARK COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO