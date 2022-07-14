ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific, MO

New fence to promote safety in downtown Pacific

By William Skipworth • Local Government, Public Safety, Health Reporter • skipworthw@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a grant donation from Phillips 66 and the city of Pacific, the Pacific Partnership is able to put up a fence surrounding the commuter lot between 1st and 3rd streets. Sam Dean, executive director of Pacific Partnership, said...

