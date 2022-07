Some of the best things are born out of happy accidents – just ask Lords of Apricity songwriter and musician David Koenig, who was behind the band and its debut EP. What began as weekly studio sessions turned into a much more expansive project when Koenig, formerly of the Eau Claire band Green Mountain Rebels, realized that there was something bigger behind the songs he was making. As a classic ’70s-style rock ’n’ roll musician, Koenig wanted to create some of the music he felt was missing from current tracks. He reached out to old bandmates, friends, and even some new creatives he had never met before to help him with this project – and they all agreed.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO