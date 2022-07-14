ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

After binging "Stranger Things," I'm craving this nostalgic pasta dish

By Mary Elizabeth Williams
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago

In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYPYY_0gg67YYI00

The latest season of "Stranger Things" is making me nostalgic for the classics of the '80s.

Metallica. Musical Youth. "The Silver Palate Cookbook."

Originally published in 1979, "Silver Palate" set the bar for a certain kind of upscale home cooking that defined the '80s — and its influence echoes on to this day. There was pesto. There was quiche. There were little bites and artfully brunchy foods.

The book was a reflection of its authors, Sheila Lukins and Julee Rosso, who paved the way for Martha Stewart and Ina Garten by launching their empire from the world of catering. To this day, the recipes retain a vibe of relaxed entertaining, the sort of food you'd serve on artfully mismatched dinnerware. And, like a classic Kate Bush track, they're still absolute bangers.

At a recent dinner party, a friend served the book's famed signature dish: an olive- and prune-infused Chicken Marbella. I was floored at how sensational it was.

"The Silver Palate" was the first cookbook I ever bought because I had a friend who worked at a Williams-Sonoma who got me a discount. Whereas other cookbooks seemed like they were written by and for wives and mothers, "Silver Palate" seemed to beckon with a voice that said, "Let's party!"

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to "The Bite," Salon Food's newsletter.

I still lean on the recipes — and the lessons on choosing cheese and making coffee — that I learned thumbing through my now battered copy of that book. In the summertime, I can't get enough of a lazy pasta dish that Lukins and Rosso enticingly claimed to have discovered while dining "in a beautiful home in Sardinia."

With tomatoes abundant and delicious right now, you can't not make this rich, garlicky dish. The secret? Throw the sauce together a few hours ahead of time to let the flavors meld beautifully.

How can something so simple be so good? Some things, I guess, just never go out of style.

***

Recipe: Summery Garlic and Tomato Pasta with Brie

Inspired by The Silver Palate Cookbook from Sheila Lukins and Julee Rosso

Ingredients

  • 2 large ripe tomatoes
  • 1/2 pound brie, cut up
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil or mint leaves, shredded
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 box ziti, or your favorite pasta

Directions

  1. Chop the tomatoes into small-ish chunks. Put them in a large bowl.
  2. Add the cheese, basil, garlic, EVOO, salt and pepper. Give it all a stir.
  3. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it hang out on the counter for 2 hours or more.
  4. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the instructions on the package.
  5. Drain the pasta before adding it to the bowl with the tomatoes and cheese. Stir everything together. Add more pepper on top, if you like.
  6. Serve immediately with a very lemony salad.

Cook's Notes

If you have them on hand, reach for heirloom tomatoes.

Forgot to make the sauce ahead of time? If you make it while the pasta is boiling, the sauce won't have as complex a flavor, but it will definitely still be a weeknight dinner hero.

You can tweak this recipe to your heart's content. While "The Silver Palate" suggests linguini, I think this dish is better with short pasta. Mint, meanwhile, makes a fresh alternative to basil. I also don't cut off the rind of the brie; it's expensive — and you should get your money's worth.

Salon Food writes about stuff we think you'll like. Salon has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Hack Ina Garten Uses To Get Crispy Lettuce Without A Salad Spinner

Salad is a staple of many people's diets. It's a great way to satiate your hunger while getting a dose of healthy veggies and fruits. A primary ingredient in many green salads is lettuce, and while the pre-packaged versions of this meal are definitely convenient, it can also add up when you go to pay. According to the Everyday Cheapskate, the price of prepped and packaged romaine was over four times greater than the cost of the standard produce offering at the store. The blogger goes on to explain that a head of lettuce is cheaper and can be washed and prepared for your favorite salad in quickly.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

This Creamy Cucumber Salad Should Be Your Go-To Side Dish for Summer Grilling

Summer days are some of my favorite times to host dinners for family and friends. Beautiful weather and longer stretches of sunlight lend themselves perfectly to outdoor grilling. But while making those perfectly grilled steaks, hamburgers, and hot dogs, sometimes I want to offer a side dish that is a break from those traditional starchy options like potato or macaroni salad, and showcases the fresh vegetables and herbs of the season. And thanks to food blogger @feelgoodfoodie, this Creamy Cucumber Salad may just fit the bill.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
Person
Martha Stewart
The Kitchn

I Have Been Making Rachael Ray’s Cheesy Orzo for 20 Years. Here’s Why.

I grew up in an Italian American household where my mother, who came to the United States at the age of 20, excelled in cooking delicious meals for our family: a hot breakfast before school, big Sunday dinners, and, one of my favorites, pastina in brodo — small pasta (often orzo) cooked and served in chicken broth with a sprinkle of Parmigiano or pecorino.
RECIPES
Hypebae

How to Keep Your F-ck Buddy a F-ck Buddy

Last week on the Girls Gotta Eat podcast, the show’s comedic hosts brought sex and dating expert Shan Boodram onboard for tips on keeping your f-ck buddy a f-ck buddy. Although Boodram did end up getting married to her f-ck buddy, she shares f-ck buddy tips that come second to none.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Time Out Global

Burger King is offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge this July

From all-you-can-eat sushi to unlimited oysters, Tokyo’s got a lot of restaurant deals that will have you well-fed and satisfied. Now, Burger King Japan is getting in on the trend by offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge, featuring its brand new Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger. The OTT burger is...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasta Dish#Heirloom Tomatoes#Good Food#Binging#Chicken Marbella#Williams Sonoma
Food Network

Where to Get Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day

While it is true, for many of us, that every day — or at the very least, every summer day — is ice cream day, there is one day on the calendar that makes it official: In the United States, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in July (which, by the way, is National Ice Cream Month).
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

How To Order A BLT From The Wendy's Secret Menu

A BLT has three key ingredients: bacon, lettuce, and tomato. You can toast the bread, microwave the bacon instead of frying it, or use imported heirloom tomatoes — no matter how you make it, if you have bacon, lettuce, and tomato, it's a BLT at heart. While BLTs could...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5

In 2019, KFC turned its side dish Mac & Cheese into a main course, adding fried popcorn chicken to the noodles. Now, the southern-style fast food joint is bringing the creamy bowls back, and you can get them for just $5. While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not officially...
RESTAURANTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
17K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy