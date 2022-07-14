ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area Summertime Happenings 7/15-7/17: Bastille Day, Webb telescope images & more

By Photo: Bastille Day SF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBastille Day, images of deep space from the James Webb telescope, Shakespearean spinoffs and so much more... There's lots of fun to be had in the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend, and Hoodline's Bay Area Summertime Happenings series has rounded up some of the best. Whether you're in the mood...

7x7.com

28 Fun Things to Do This Week (7.18.22)

Level up your summer with these can't-miss happenings around the Bay. Pop over to The Palace Hotel for Ayesha Curry's limited-time Sweet July Tea experience in the Garden Court; get inked at California Academy of Sciences' first-ever live pop-up and nightlife event; party with Diplo at The Menagerie Block Party; experience a full concert of Pixar scores performed by the SF Symphony; and much more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Oprah favorite, Model Bakery, plans its first Bay Area store outside Napa Valley

Napa’s Model Bakery, best known for its fluffy English muffins made famous by Oprah Winfrey, is heading to Walnut Creek. On Friday, Model Bakery announced on Instagram it has plans to debut its first Bay Area store outside Napa County. The forthcoming store is expected to open at 1315 N Main St. in the former space of shuttered La Fogata restaurant, as first shared by Walnut Creek Magazine.
NAPA, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area. 1) Family Tide Pool Adventure – Bolinas (Saturday, 9:00 AM) 2) Bastille Day Festival – San Francisco (Saturday, 11:00 AM)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Souvla’s largest location to date getting close to opening in Dogpatch

San Francisco’s hit Greek restaurant is about a month away from opening its biggest location in the city. Souvla has taken over the large space at 2505 Third Street in the Dogpatch. It is the site of the shuttered Magnolia Brewing Co., which closed earlier this year after Magnolia's acquisition by New Belgium Brewing, as reported by SFist.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
raventribune.com

Home prices are dropping in Sacramento, along with these northern cities

It may not seem like it’s abroad, but the housing heat wave is starting to cool off in parts of California. “I think it’s ironic because a few years ago Sacramento was the hottest market ever, and now we’re putting the other side of the list,” said housing analyst Ryan Lundquist, “in that list compiled by Redfin, Sacramento ranks second in the country to be the fastest market in the country.” For housing cooling. Other Northern California cities include Oakland in third place, Stockton in fifth, and San Francisco in tenth. “The market has been on fire a lot in the past few years and with prices going up, we are seeing a change in the market,” said Audrey Chaney, agent at eXp Realty. The change is good news for buyers. Options, do not include new construction projects. There are now 4,000 homes for sale, Lundquist said, about half of which have seen price drops. “Last month, for the first time in 17 months, average buyers were 1% less than the list price,” Lundquist said. For all sales, buyers paid an average of 4% last year above list price. | Video below | Groveland, Tracy On the list of California ZIP codes where home values ​​have risen, mortgage rates have doubled in the past few months to 6%. Chaney said that even with lower housing prices, it can be difficult to make mortgage payments due to the high interest rate. “A lot of people might get frustrated but the bright side is knowing our numbers get us to a plan, figuring out what’s financial and the cooling market means going back to reality,” Chaney said. “The reality check is that the honeymoon is over,” Lundquist said. “We spent this two-year period in the most aggressive market ever and now the market has turned into something else.” As for sellers, Chaney said they need to adjust expectations for the price they are asking for because the market is changing. | Related | Explanation: Balancing the real estate market means different things for sellers and buyers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

The best classic films set in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The American Film Institute compiled a list of the greatest films of all time twice, once in 1998 and again in 2007, and while the Los Angeles and New York metro areas are very well-represented, only three of the films on the list were set in the San Francisco Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
musicinsf.com

Art + Soul Oakland Returns on Saturday, July 23

Art + Soul Oakland returns to Frank Ogawa Plaza on Saturday July 23, 2022 with a festive, free 20th Anniversary celebration featuring the world-premiere of “Blues, Baroque, and Bars: From the Streets to the Symphony,” a new musical suite from legendary vocalist The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol. This powerful new work reimagines traditional blues to tell the story of Black Americans’ journey from Africa, to the American South, through the Great Migration.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

1 dead in shooting at SF Bay Area shopping center

One man died in a shooting early Friday morning at a San Jose shopping center, officials said. Police received a report of the shooting at the Plant shopping at Monterey Road and Curter Aveneue at 6 a.m., the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter. Most if not all the businesses at the shopping center were closed at the time of the incident, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Tilting Prompts Revamp of San Francisco's Millennium Tower Fix

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned that a recent acceleration in tilting of the Millennium Tower has prompted engineers in charge of the so-called "fix” to employ an unconventional strategy to prop up the building so as to stop it from leaning further while the rest of the work gets done.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Five cuisines you haven’t tried in the Bay Area

(KRON) – The Bay Area offers some of the most diverse food options of anywhere in the world. Everyone knows about its Chinese, Mexican and Japanese food, but the area offers much more. Have you ever tried Liberian food? What about Ukrainian? Here are five cuisines that you might...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelexperta.com

Top 5 Places You Must See in Silicon Valley

Located in Santa Clara County, California, and between San Francisco and the hills, Silicon Valley was once filled with plum, apricot, and cherry trees and was known to local residents as ‘The Valley of the Hearts’ Delight’. Today, the digital revolution has taken over and transformed this once fruit-filled land into the home of some of the biggest technology companies in the world. Wondering what to see in Silicon Valley? We’ve put together a list of some must-see sights in Silicon Valley that form its legacy as the nation’s high-tech business hub.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
oaklandmagazine.com

Top 5 Best Veterinary Clinics in Oakland and the East Bay

Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Veterinary Clinics as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. The Oakland Magazine Winner in the category of Best Veterinary Clinics in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022 is:. Holistic Veterinary Care. 4382 Piedmont Ave. Oakland, CA 94611.
OAKLAND, CA

