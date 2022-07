COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Diva is a 6-year-old Terrier mix waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline. We first saw Diva on the municipal shelter’s list about dogs that were going to be euthanized that week. Pawmetto Lifeline couldn’t let this stunning girl lose her life. We immediately saw her potential as a wonderful forever companion and stepped in to save her just in time!

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO