Beaufort County Health Dept. distributing free COVID-19 tests

As I finish uploading the video from today’s meeting of the Board of Aldermen meeting, I reflect on the day’s events. For me, it was a regular workday until I heard the news of a shooting near the courthouse in downtown New Bern. My first thoughts, I prayed nobody was hurt. Then I turned the scanner on and listened to the voices of law enforcement and first responders. They sounded calm and focused on the mission to find the shooter. I couldn’t help but be concerned for their safety. I didn’t know the specifics at the time. No amout of training can truly prepare someone for this, but I’m grateful that our community’s police officers quickly secured the scene and captured the subject.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO