San Benito, TX

San Benito man pleads guilty to trafficking more than 557 pounds of liquid meth

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 4 days ago
A 44-year-old San Benito man has pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute more than 557 pounds of liquid meth, authorities said.

Pedro Rodriguez III pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing with intent to distribute 253.2 kilograms of liquid meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas announced in a press release.

On Jan. 11, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Rodriguez III after he switched lanes without signaling, officials said. They said they soon discovered he had several pending state arrest warrants and took him into custody.

Rodriguez III told the agents he was aware that he was transporting drugs and was to be paid for it, federal court documents reflect. The drugs were going to be transported from South Texas to Dallas.

Rodriguez III was indicted by a federal jury on Feb 1, 2022, on two counts of intent to possess and distribute methamphetamine, federal court documents reflect. He pleaded not guilty to the charge Feb. 10, 2022.

According to a federal criminal complaint, San Benito police stopped Rodriguez III Tuesday on U.S. Expressway 77/83 for a traffic violation. He changed lanes without utilizing his Ford F150 truck’s turn signal, police said.

While checking San Benito Police Department’s database, the officer discovered Rodriguez III had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest, the complaint states.

Rodriguez III and his truck were transported to the San Benito Police Department. After getting his consent, investigators searched the truck and noticed an auxiliary gas tank in the bed of the vehicle, the complaint reads. “On the outside of the auxiliary gas tank and around the opening of thank where liquid is inserted, officers noticed a white, crystallized substances. Officers tested the crystallize substance, which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.”

The officers questioned Rodriguez III about the gas tank where he “admitted to knowing the tank was filled with methamphetamine,” the complaint states.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were notified and took over the case. Rodriguez III told the agents he knew he was transporting methamphetamine and “that it was a very large amount, and that he was getting paid to transport it,” according to the complaint.

Rodriguez III is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5 before U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera. He faces up to life in prison and a possible maximum fine of $10 million.

Rodriguez III remains in custody until his sentencing.

