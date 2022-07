On Wednesday, in a historic move, NATO officially invited Sweden and Finland to join the Western security alliance, expanding the bloc further east. This comes amid the invasion of Ukraine and after gaining Turkey’s support, a country that was initially against the entrance of the new members. Previously, Russia had said that if the two countries joined NATO, it would lead to “serious military and political consequences.” And, when NATO offered membership to the two, Russia called it “destabilizing.”

POLITICS ・ 16 DAYS AGO