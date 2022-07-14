ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Big Rock Kids Tournament kicks off, 15-year-old junior artist designs shirts for it

WNCT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second annual Big Rock Kids' Tournament is taking place...

www.wnct.com

WITN

Tryon Palace family days bring kids back in time

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Kids can take a walk back in time at Tryon Palace’s family day events this summer. In partnership with Suddenlink, the historic site is open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 and Saturday, August 13. At the North Carolina History...
NEW BERN, NC
nctripping.com

13 Delicious New Bern Restaurants for the Ultimate Foodie

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The historic town of New Bern is packed with a treasure trove of great food spots. After eating our way throughout the birthplace of Pepsi, North...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Atlantic Beach, history and fishing

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Our latest Living Local series takes us to a Crystal Coast town that sees many visitors during the summer. Atlantic Beach has beaches, restaurants, shopping, history and much more. One of the highlights of the area is Fort Macon, a place brimming with history and nature. As many as a […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
Lifestyle
WITN

Date announced for 11th Annual B/S/H/ Oktoberfest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club has announced the date and location for its annual Oktoberfest. The 11th annual B/S/H/ Oktoberfest will kick off Saturday, Sept. 24 at 5:00 p.m. at Union Point Park in New Bern. According to Bill Stafford, the chair, big changes...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Craven Community College to host ribbon cutting for new Volt Center Kitchen

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A new addition to Craven Community College’s curriculum will be introduced in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Craven Community College will host the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Volt Center’s new commercial kitchen and hospitality training facility on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Volt Center is located at 205 First Street and serves as Craven CC’s primary workforce training center.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Supply drive underway for county animal shelter

— As residents enjoy summer weather with their pets, a group of county animal lovers wants to make sure homeless pets at the animal shelter are not forgotten. Ruth Jones, along with Sea Paws, a local pet supply business in Morehead City, are collecting pet supplies for the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport as part of Paws in July.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth family provides update, thanks community for ‘overwhelming’ support

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Carnie Hedgepeth expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming” support they’ve received from the community while he’s been recovering from serious injured he suffered in a June accident. Hedgepeth is Beaufort County’s emergency services director, and is also a pastor at Arthur Christian Church. “We are extremely grateful for the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Washington and Bill’s Hot Dogs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not. At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up. To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to […]
WASHINGTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: July 14 – July 17, 2022

Visit Middle Street Antiques located at 311 Middle Street in Downtown New Bern and say hello to Gail Clark for us. She’s having a Retirement Sale as she’s going out of business in August. Call 252-633-4876. Music and Nightlife. Thursday:. – Big Sam at The Tonic Parlor, 218...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shares recovery update

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shared another update Wednesday on his recovery from serious injuries he suffered in an accident in June. “Carnie remains in a mostly comatose state, nonverbal with varying levels of responsiveness,” the update reads. “He continues to hold and mimic our hand squeezes as well as periodically opening his eyes and moving his extremities. He has also had a few instances in which he followed commands by raising his fingers, or giving a thumbs up when asked.”
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

North Carolina Man Scores Big Lottery Prize Twice In One Day

A routine trip to the store ended up being not so routine after all when a man in North Carolina hit the jackpot and won a $100,000 prize. William Jones, of Richlands, stopped by the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville to get a propane tank to grill up some steaks, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Fresh off a $500 win from an Extreme Cash ticket he purchased earlier that day, he decided to try his luck again with a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket.
RICHLANDS, NC
WNCT

Free furniture available for those in need in Onslow Co.

Two local organizations are giving back to those who have been affected by disasters. Free furniture available for those in need in Onslow …. North Carolina tops another national business climate …. Hedgepeth family provides update, thanks community …. Living Local: Atlantic Beach and Capt. Stacy Fishing …. Groundbreaking held...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

